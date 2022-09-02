New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville races across 60 acres; major air, ground attack underway

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews fought on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 60 plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said

Incident 830, later named the Cowboy Fire was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 12100 block of Southeast Juniper Canyon Road.

Strong winds in hot temperatures were pushing the fire across juniper and grass. Among the initial resources were air attack and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes). Air tankers from as far away as La Grande were called into drop retardant and try to slow the blaze, which forced Level 3 evacuations in the area.

A bulldozer was on scene working to establish a fire line, working with ground crews and air tankers.

Fire information officer Christie Shaw said the blaze by 6 p.m. had "checked up a bit," due to hitting rocky terrain and several retardant drops on its flanks. Still, she said, there's still "lots of line to build" amid shifting winds.

We’ll have updates - C.O. fire officials are tweeting updates as well.