New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville tops 40 acres; air, ground attack underway

New wildfire drew quick response Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville
New wildfire drew quick response Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews worked on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 40-plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said

Incident 830, later named the Cowboy Fire was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 12100 block of Southeast Juniper Canyon Road.

Strong winds in hot temperatures were pushing the fire across juniper and grass. Among the initial resources were air attack and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes).

A bulldozer was on scene working to establish a fire line, working with ground crews and air tankers.

