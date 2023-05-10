Sisters Ranger District crews conduct 128-acre prescribed burn along Hwy. 242 west of Sisters; we get a close-up look

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District are conducting a 128-acre prescribed burn operation just west of Sisters Friday, and we're getting an up-close look at how they are conducted, and how such burns help reduce wildfire threats in the heat of summer.

At the Forest Service's invitation, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield is getting an up-close look at Friday's prescribed burn, an opportunity also offered to elected officials and others in the community. His report is coming up on KTVZ at Five.

The boundaries of the burn are Forest Service Road 15, Highway 242, Edgington Road and Forest Service Road 1505.

Firefighters began ignitions at mid-morning. Trails within the prescribed burn unit will be rerouted during operations.

Firefighters use weather and wind conditions to help minimize smoke impacts to roadways and communities. Smoke will be visible from the town of Sisters, the Crossroads and Tollgate subdivisions and surrounding areas. Smoke impacts may occur on Highway 242, Edgington Road and Forest Service Roads 15 and 1505. Flaggers and signage will be implemented as needed.

Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within a fire-dependent ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once firefighters ignite prescribed burns, they monitor and patrol the units until they declare the burn out.

Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Deschutes National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.