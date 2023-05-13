Small brush fire stopped at under 4 acres north of Camp Sherman

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small early-season brush fire broke out north of Camp Sherman on Saturday afternoon, bringing out engine crews from several agencies to stop its spread.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. off Forest Service Road 12 and initially was sized up and tackled by the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire District. No structures were reported threatened.

U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry engine crews were called out to assist.

The fire reportedly burned just under 3 ½ acres before its slow to moderate spread was stopped. The fire was contained with a hose line along the road after about 2 hours, with mop-up under way.

There was no early word about the cause.