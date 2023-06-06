Warm Springs crews battle two fires; one closes roads, prompts K-8 Academy evacuation, task force call-out

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of wildfires had Warm Springs fire crews busy Tuesday afternoon and one of them, near homes in a subdivision, prompted road closures, evacuation of Warm Springs K-8 Academy and call-out of a regional structural protection task force.

Jefferson County Fire Chief Jeff Blake said one of the fires was in the Jackson Trail Road area and the other near the Greeley Heights subdivision. He said no homes had been damaged, but a roadblock was set up at Tenino and Chukar roads.

KWSO Radio in Warm Springs reported that grass fire broke out near the Greeley Heights area and that the K-8 Academy had been evacuated and Science Night canceled, as were classes for Wednesday. East and West Spur Roads were closed.

“I think we’ve got it contained right now,” Blake told NewsChannel 21 in the late afternoon, after it moved “pretty aggressively” toward four homes in the middle of the subdivision.

