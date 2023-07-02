Crews stop spread of wildfire south of La Pine State Park

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters Sunday morning stopped the forward progression of a wildfire that burned nearly three acres south of La Pine State Park.

Crews responded to Incident 369, a fire along Forest Service Road 4330, south of the state park and Deschutes River and ¾ of a mile west of First Street, officials said.

Four engine crews, a 20-member crew, a bulldozer and other resources were dispatched to stop the blaze, which was described as creeping and smoldering through the area.

Though first estimated at five acres, the fire was mapped at 2.79 acres, putting up smoke visible in the surrounding area, Forest Service officials said.

Crews were building a line around the fire, which put up smoke visible in the surrounding area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.