Firefighters tackle small new wildfire west of Bend on the ground, from the air

C. Oregon Fire Management Service
Location if Incident 388, new wildfire 7 miles west of Bend
today at 1:43 PM
Published 1:19 PM

(Update: Adding abandoned RV fire in Jefferson County)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on the ground and from the air tackled a small new wildfire reported Tuesday morning in the woods about seven miles west of Bend.

Incident 388 was reported around 9:25 a.m. along Forest Service Road 4602. Air attack, rappellers, a hand crew and engine were on the scene, with more resources called in.

Fire managers asked people to avoid the area, to allow access for fire traffic.

By late morning, firefighters had a line around 80% of the fire, with water supplied to the head of the fire. It was mapped at .36 acres.

There was no early information regarding the fire's cause.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County Fire & EMS assisted in putting out an abandoned RV fire that spread to surrounding brush on BLM land about four miles southeast of Haystack Reservoir.

Fire Chief Jeff Blake said the fire burned about 1/10th of an acre. The cause was under investigation.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

