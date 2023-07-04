Fourth is no holiday for C.O. firefighters as they respond to several small wildfires around the region

(Update: Adding other fires in region, photo)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on the ground and from the air tackled a small new wildfire reported Tuesday morning in the woods about seven miles west of Bend and were kept busy stopping several other small fires during the day, one traced to an abandoned campfire.

Incident 388 was reported around 9:25 a.m. along Forest Service Road 4602. Air attack, rappellers, a hand crew and engine were on the scene, with more resources called in.

Fire managers asked people to avoid the area, to allow access for fire traffic.

By late morning, firefighters had a line around 80% of the fire, with water supplied to the head of the fire. It was mapped at .36 acres. The line around the fire was completed by early afternoon.

There was no early information regarding the fire's cause.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County Fire & EMS assisted in putting out an abandoned RV fire that spread to surrounding brush on BLM land about four miles southeast of Haystack Reservoir.

Fire Chief Jeff Blake said the fire burned about 1/10th of an acre. The cause was under investigation.

Fire crews responded to two more small fires Tuesday afternoon. Incident 389 burned about 1/10 of an acre between Hosmer and Elk lakes before forward progress was stopped.

The fire was caused by an abandoned campfire, prompting another reminder to "make sure your fire is DEAD out before you head out."

Firefighters responded to Incident 390, a quarter/acre fire on the Crooked River National Grassland, along Laurel Lane, about a mile west of the Scales Corral Trailhead.

Engine crews with the BLM's Prineville District and Jefferson County stopped its forward progress. The cause was under investigation.