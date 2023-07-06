Hot, dry and windy conditions push Alder Creek Fire in Wheeler County across 1,200 acres amid air, ground battle

(Update: Alder Creek Fire grows to 1,200 acres, update on firefighting efforts)

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) – More hot, dry and windy weather Friday sent the day-old Alder Creek Fire by the John Day River spreading across about 1,200 acres, officials said late in the day as a major aerial firefighting effort was accompanying crews on the ground.

The aircraft include helicopters, four large air tankers and four single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes). A “very large” air tanker, two more SEATs and other crews have been ordered, officials said at midday.

Resources responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to the new fire in Wheeler County, near milepost 81 on Oregon Route 19 (the Service Creek Highway) along the John Day River. At that time, the fire was estimated to be around 20 acres.

Ground and air resources continued suppression efforts throughout the evening, and by nightfall the fire had grown to 225 acres.

Friday morning, a Central Oregon Interagency Type 3 team took command of the fire, which by evening was estimated at 1,200 acres, burning in steep terrain of juniper, sagebrush and grass.

Local Rural Fire Protection Agency (RFPA) resources, interagency engines, bulldozers and hand crews were aided by air resources including single-engine, large and very large air tankers, as well as Type 1, 2 and 3 helicopters that worked the fire Friday.

Officials said late Friday the fire continued to burn in an east/southeast direction, with crews and dozers making progress in containment line on the southern edge of the fire.

They said the northern edge of the fire will continue to back down the steep slope toward the John Day River. The western edge of the fire is staying in place, officials said, with the current winds continuing to push the head of the fire to the east.

Oregon Route 19 from its junction with OR Route 207 east to about milepost 90 was only accessible by pilot car. Wait times will depend on current ground and aerial firefighting resource activity in the area.

The BLM's Muleshoe Campground remained closed due to fire activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Willamette National Forest reported Friday that a lightning-caused fire was reported Wednesday in the Three Sisters Wilderness near Mink Lake Basin north of Park Trail #3530. The fire is named the Moonlight Fire and is approximately 2 acres, officials said.

Fire behavior is characterized by creeping and smoldering. Currently, 10 smokejumpers are on scene working to suppress the fire. A medium-sized Type 2 helicopter is due to arrive Friday and will be working out of McKenzie Bridge. On Saturday, McKenzie River’s 20-person hand crew will arrive, in addition to the smokejumpers.

The fire is being managed by the McKenzie River Ranger District using full suppression tactics to put the fire out. There is no current threat to structures or nearby communities, officials said, but they advised the public to please stay out of the area.