More crews arrive to fight Alder Creek Fire near John Day River, now over 2,000 acres; Red Flag Warning issued

(Update: Saturday updates on Alder Creek, Moonlight and Morgan Mountain fires)

SPRAY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More crews and resources continue to arrive in Wheeler County to help battle the Alder Creek Fire, which as of Saturday afternoon had burned more than 2,000 acres on the south side of the John Day River.

By early Saturday afternoon, the fire was mapped at about 2,005 acres. Officials said firefighters were working to create solid containment lines on the southeast corner of the fire and preparing for possible winds, with afternoon thunderstorms predicted to move through the area.

Here's Saturday morning's update from fire officials:

With the cooler night temperatures, firefighters and dozers continued to construct fireline down a ridge on the southern portion of the fire, into the Solitude drainage, burning the unburned fuels between the main fire and the constructed fireline to create a stronger containment line.

Along the northern edge of the fire, south of the John Day River, the fire continues to back down toward the river. Firefighters have prepared to stop the fire on a two-track road that runs parallel with the river in efforts to keep the fire south of the river.

Operations Saturday will include firefighters strengthening the lines that are in place around the fire. Dozers and hand crews will continue to construct containment line, and air resources will be available to support firefighters on the ground.

The western edge of the fire has not had any significant growth in the last two days, and firefighters will continue to work hot spots in the area as they arise. Contingency containment lines are being looked at for heavy equipment to work on to the south and east of the current fire footprint.

There is a Red Flag warning in the fire area (and much of Central Oregon) for scattered thunderstorms and for abundant lightning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and possibly into the next couple of days. Hot daytime temperatures and gusty outflow winds, along with abundant lightning, will be the main impacts to the incident and firefighters.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with residents and landowners for potential evacuation needs, including one home south of the fire and homes on the north side of the John Day River.

Currently, Oregon Route 19 from the junction with Oregon Route 207 east to approximately mile marker 90 is only accessible by pilot car. Wait times will depend on current ground and aerial resource activity in the area. There is a potential for the road to be closed at any time, if fire activity deems necessary.

The BLM's Muleshoe Campground remains closed due to fire activity. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials offered a special thanks to all the local Wheeler County fire resources, including the sheriff's office, local RFPA’s and ODOT for their tireless work in response to the Alder Creek Fire.

Meanwhile, in the Willamette National Forest portion of the Three Sisters Wilderness area, more crews have hiked in to help tackle the Moonlight Fire near Mink Link Basin, north of Park Trail 3530. The 2-acre fire is lined and mop-up operations are under way. While there's no threat to structures or communities, the public is being asked to stay out of the area.

Officials also reported good progress Saturday on the Morgan Mountain Fire, northwest of Izee in Grant County, with minimal growth overnight. It's estimated to be 113 acres, and interagency resources are focusing on building containment lines around the perimeter.