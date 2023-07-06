Wildfire held at 225 acres along John Day River in Wheeler County; small fire on Three Sisters Wilderness

(Update: Alder Creek Fire holds at 225 acres; new Three Sisters Wilderness fire at 2 acres)

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions spread to 225 acres along the John Day River in Wheeler County on Thursday evening, prompting an air and ground attack and a road and campground closure. Officials said the fire held at that size overnight.

The Alder Creek Fire broke out near milepost 81 on Oregon Route 19, the Service Creek Highway, officials said. The road was closed from its junction with Route 207 east to milepost 90. The BLM’s Muleshoe Campground also was closed due to fire activity.

Air and ground resources were tackling the fire, burning in grass, sagebrush and juniper, including air attack, two helicopters, a hotshot crew and several interagency engines, with more crews and bulldozers en route. A Type 3 incident management team is assuming command of the fire Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Willamette National Forest reported Friday that a lightning-caused fire was reported Wednesday in the Three Sisters Wilderness near Mink Lake Basin north of Park Trail #3530. The fire is named the Moonlight Fire and is approximately 2 acres, officials said.

Fire behavior is characterized by creeping and smoldering. Currently, 10 smokejumpers are on scene working to suppress the fire. A medium-sized Type 2 helicopter is due to arrive Friday and will be working out of McKenzie Bridge. On Saturday, McKenzie River’s 20-person hand crew will arrive, in addition to the smokejumpers.

The fire is being managed by the McKenzie River Ranger District using full suppression tactics to put the fire out. There is no current threat to structures or nearby communities, officials said, but they advised the public to please stay out of the area.