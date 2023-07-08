New wildfire east of Mount Hood grows to 100 acres; several campgrounds, forest roads closed

MAUPIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another fast-growing new wildfire broke out Saturday east of Mount Hood and prompted several campground evacuations and forest road closures, Wasco County officials said.

Initial reports indicated the Boulder Fire, reported in the early afternoon, had burned about 100 acres before nightfall.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 GO NOW evacuations for campgrounds including Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp. Forest Roads 4480, 4481 and 4890 were closed.

Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry crews responded to the scene. Deputies asked people to avoid the area and keep the roads clear for firefighting efforts.