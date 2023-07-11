Devils Butte Fire in Gilliam County tested by wind, held at about 2,900 acres, reaches 25% containment

CONDON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire that broke out and grew fast in Gilliam County on Monday was held in check by air and ground crews Tuesday as the Devils Butte Fire, estimated at about 2,900 acres, reached 25% containment, officials said.

A Type 3 Team from Central Oregon Fire Management (COFMS) took command of the Devils Butte Fire at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds tested the fire edges Tuesday, but officials said there were not any significant runs and the fire held in place. Firefighters began mopping up the edges of the fire perimeter, 50 to 100 feet into the burned area.

Resources were to remain on the incident into the late evening. Officials said some smoke may still be visible as fuels inside the fire perimeter continue to burn.

Highway 206, which was threatened by the fire and closed for a time Monday, remained open Tuesday. Officials urged that people continue to drive carefully through the fire area, as there will continue to be fire resources on the roadways.

As needed, updates on the Devils Butte Fire will be posted on Twitter @CentralORFire.

"Thank you to the firefighters for your tireless work the last two days -- landowners, local cooperators and emergency management groups for your dedication and support, stopping this fire in its footprint," officials said.

Crews stopped two more small fires south of Bend on Tuesday. Incident 447, three-quarters of a mile south of Knott Road and a half-mile west of Forest Road 18 (China Hat Road), was held to a quarter-acre and was contained and controlled. Incident 450, south of Horse Butte, burned 1/10th of an acre and was contained. The cause of both fires was under investigation.

The Boulder Fire, 25 miles southwest of Dufur on the Mt. Hood National Forest, broke out Saturday and has burned about 240 acres of dead and downed debris in steep, rugged terrain, officials said. About 230 personnel have been called on that fire. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation. Several campgrounds remain evacuated and forest roads closed.