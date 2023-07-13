Air and ground crews get line around small new wildfire on Kelsey Butte, south of Bend

(Update: Fire has line around it, hose being laid)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters built a line Thursday around a small new wildfire spotted on the south side of Kelsey Butte, about six miles south of Bend.

Incident 458 was reported around 12:30 p.m. and was later mapped at .38 of an acre. A hose had been laid around half of it by late afternoon. The cause was under investigation.

A water-dropping helicopter and air attack plane assisted crews on the ground, which included two engines, a hand crew, bulldozer, rappellers and overhead staff. Two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) also were ordered up.