Fire Alert

Air and ground crews get line around small new wildfire on Kelsey Butte, south of Bend

Incident 458 713-2
C.O. Fire Management Service
Incident 458 on Kelsey Butte was held to less than a half-acre by crews
Fire Incident 458 Kelsey Butte 7-13
C. Oregon Fire Management Service
Aerial view of Incident 458, small wildfire Thursday on side of Kelsey Butte south of Bend
By
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:23 PM

(Update: Fire has line around it, hose being laid)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters built a line Thursday around a small new wildfire spotted on the south side of Kelsey Butte, about six miles south of Bend.

Incident 458 was reported around 12:30 p.m. and was later mapped at .38 of an acre. A hose had been laid around half of it by late afternoon. The cause was under investigation.

A water-dropping helicopter and air attack plane assisted crews on the ground, which included two engines, a hand crew, bulldozer, rappellers and overhead staff. Two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) also were ordered up.

