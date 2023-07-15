New, recent wildfires tackled around Oregon as hot weather lingers

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) – New wildfires continue to break out around the state amid searing temperatures, one of the latest growing to 200 acres in Curry County on Saturday, while other crews continue to fight ones burning for several days.

The Flat Fire was reported Saturday in an old fire scar from 2018, near the community of Oak Flat. No evacuation notices were reported.

The Coos Forest Protective Association and several Forest Service resources were working with rural fire districts and aircraft to stop the fire, burning in difficult terrain. Officials advised to refrain from entering the area.

West of Portland, the Banks Fire District said a residential fire that became a wildfire near Highway 26 at the Highway 47 Banks turnoff Saturday morning cost several families their homes, but assistance from several agencies got the fire contained. A Level 1 (Get Ready) pre-evacuation order was issued in the area and Highway 26 was closed for several hours.

In Wasco County, the week-old Boulder Fire 26 miles southwest of Dufur was 15% contained as of Saturday in the Mt. Hood National Forest near Boulder Lake Trailhead. The fire has burned more than 230 acres in steep, rugged terrain. Evacuation orders remain in place for several campgrounds, as well as forest roads and trails, with more than 400 personnel on the blaze.

In Sherman County, near the mount of the Deschutes River, the Deschutes Park Fire was sparked late last week by a camp stove that tipped over a few miles south of the Deschutes State Park, which was evacuated, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office. About 1,000 acres was reported burned.