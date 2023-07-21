Air, ground crews bring 1,250-acre Simnasho Fire on Warm Springs Reservation to 25% containment

(Update: Update from Warm Springs officials)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 120 people working to stop the 1,249-acre Simnasho Fire that broke out Friday on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had it 25% contained by Sunday morning.

Incident Commander Gary Sampson said in a Facebook post of photos that “firefighters are giving it heck with 16 engines, plane retardant, helicopter water drops and multiple hand crews, working mostly around the Warm Springs River."

The wind-driven wildfire was reported around 6 p.m. Friday and is located five miles west of Simnasho and two miles east of Highway 26.

Here's Sunday morning's update:

Simnasho Fire Update

Warm Springs Fire Management, Incident Commander, Gary Sampson

July 23, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Incident Commander (IC) Gary Sampson is in command of the Simnasho Fire. The Simnasho Fire is located in timber and grasses on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation about 5 miles west of Simnasho and 2 miles east of Hwy 26. This fire is being managed as a full suppression fire.

Fire Information: (541) 553-2004 (8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

E-mail: javin.dimmick@ctwsbnr.org

Information Websites:

Facebook page “CTWS – Fire Management”

Oregon Smoke Information - http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Fire App: Watch Duty is free on iPhones

Acreage: 1,249

Containment: 25%

General Updates: The Simnasho Fire’s footprint is currently at 1,249 acres.

Crews worked throughout yesterday and all through the night to maintain the line on the Simnasho Fire. The main area of concern was on the southern flank along the Warm Springs River.

There were four planes dumping retardant in volleys while two helicopters rotated dumping strategic water drops. They were joined with over 120 personnel in hand crews and 16 engines.

The west, north and eastern flanks remained unchallenged throughout the day with crews and engines working their way inward 100 feet and addressing hot spots. Last night, we performed two hazardous fuel mitigation exercises to clean up the southern line to address slop-overs. They also addressed three spot fires across the river but limited their growth to less than an acre total.

Today the focus will continue to be the southern flank and continuing to watch for spot fires. Firefighters and engine crews will continue the goal to keep it east of Hwy 26, south of Hwy 9, west of Road 450 and north of the Warm Springs River. Fire activity is through grasses and brush with a mix of timbered areas.

Additional resources have been brought in to assist Warm Springs Fire Management including Engine Crews and Hand Crews, with possible aerial resources ordering. Firefighting resources are prepared to respond to new starts today on the Warm Springs Reservation and surrounding areas.

Weather: Weather will be sunny and hot with temperatures from 86 to 95 degrees. Winds are from the west and north-west 10 to 20 mph.

Resources: 4 Crews, 16 Engines, 1 Type 2 Dozer, 1 Skidgine, 20 Overhead

Closures and Evacuations: There are no evacuations at this time. There are no road closures at this time but Hwy 9 is limited to local traffic and fire traffic only.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the Simnasho Fire, wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”

Earlier info:

Warm Springs Police said Simnasho was placed under a Level 2 'Get Ready' evacuation alert Friday night.

The fire has been held to east of Highway 26, which closed for a time Friday night, south of Highway 9, west of Highway 450 and north of the Warm Springs River, the update said.

The blaze was burning mostly in tall seasonal grasses and bushes, with a mix of juniper and pine trees. Fortunately, officials said, the fire swept mostly through the underbrush an grasses when it was in the area of mature pines.

The Oregon DEQ issued an air quality advisory Saturday for the reservation and Jefferson County, particularly near Madras, due to smoke from the Simnasho Fire.

The fire prompted closure by around 7:30 p.m. Friday of a 25-mile stretch of Highway 26 from the junction with Oregon Highway 216 at milepost 71 to just west of Warm Springs at milepost 96, with detours in place in both directions for over an hour.

ODOT said Highway 26 was reopened by 9:20 p.m., though motorists were advised the fire was still burning in the area and to use caution and watch for firefighting resources and changing road conditions.

Warm Springs radio station KWSO reported the fire began in the area of the water towers along Highway 9, about five miles west of Simnasho, and was moving toward the south-southeast.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Blake said a Central Oregon task force of structural engineers was called up and were protecting houses in the area.