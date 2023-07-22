Crews tackle new 300-acre wildfire on Willamette National Forest; Bedrock Campground, area roads closed

LOWELL, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new fire reported Saturday afternoon on the Willamette National Forest near the Bedrock Campground had grown to about 300 acres by Sunday morning as a growing number of firefighters were called in to attack it.

"Fire behavior was active in timber, and Oregon Department of Forestry and US Forest Service firefighters quickly engaged in suppression efforts and point protection on buildings on private land," Sunday morning's Bedrock Fire update posted to the forest's Facebook page said. "A Type 2 team is expected to in-brief this evening to manage the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

"We’re thankful to Oregon Department of Forestry and our partners for assisting in the quick response to this fire," said Middle Fork District Ranger Molly Juillerat. "We look forward to welcoming the incoming team to manage the fire in this popular recreation area."

Firefighters worked throughout the night to suppress the fire. The fire is expected to be active again today, with the continued hot and dry conditions forecast in the area. Resources working on the fire include five engines, three hand crews, and various heavy equipment. Additional resources, including aircraft are en route.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, visitors are asked to avoid the Fall Creek area. That includes all campgrounds along Fall Creek Road, and surrounding roads. Smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.

Officials also issued a reminder to please keep drones out of the surrounding area, saying, "Drones pose a direct safety threat to firefighters on the ground and inhabit aircraft use."

Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is "very high". Please follow all fire and restrictions currently in effect https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire. These apply toto all lands within the forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.