‘Extreme fire behavior’ on Willamette National Forest’s 3,200-acre Bedrock Fire sends smoke pouring into C.O.

(Update: Fire still burning actively, at nearly 600 acres)

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Extreme fire behavior fueled by hot, windy conditions has caused the Bedrock Fire on the Willamette National Forest to burn across nearly 3,200 acres since it was reported Saturday, sending thick smoke billowing into Central Oregon officials said Monday.

Here's Monday's update from fire officials:

Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry continue full suppression efforts on the Bedrock Fire on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Extreme fire behavior and windy conditions contributed to growth yesterday, mostly to the west and south. Accurate infrared mapping estimates the fire at 3,190 acres and it is burning on rugged terrain in timber. A Type 2 team in-briefed yesterday evening and will assume management of the fire tomorrow morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Forest Service is working closely with the Oregon Department of Forestry and private industry to fully suppress the fire. The fire is expected to be active again today with the continued hot and dry conditions forecast in the area. Resources working on the fire include 4 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 7 engines, 5 dozers, and various heavy equipment. Additional resources are in route.

“We want to encourage folks to avoid the area,” said Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Interagency Fire Management Organization Kevin Reese. “A lot of fire-related traffic is traveling to the Fall Creek corridor as we fully suppress this fire.”

While there are no evacuation notices in effect at this time, several campgrounds along Big Fall Creek Road are closed due to fire activity. If an evacuation notice becomes necessary, information will be released by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone in the immediate vicinity is asked to remain vigilant, as the Bedrock Fire continues to be an evolving incident.

Please take a few moments to brush up on evacuation level information and be prepared in the event of an emergency. Visit https://tinyurl.com/386j3axt to learn more about evacuation levels and to sign up to receive emergency alerts.

Smoke levels are currently very unhealthy and hazardous in central Oregon. Please stay informed of smoke forecasts and plan outdoor recreation accordingly. For more information on air quality, visit airnow.gov.

A reminder to please keep drones out of the surrounding area. Drones pose a direct safety threat to firefighters on the ground and inhabit aircraft use.

Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is "very high." Please follow all fire and restrictions currently in effect, found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire. These apply to all lands within the forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

For updates on the Bedrock Fire visit on Facebook and Twitter @WillametteNF.