New Willamette National Forest wildfire burns 80-100 acres, closes Bedrock Campground, area roads

LOWELL, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new fire was reported Saturday afternoon on the Willamette National Forest and by evening had burned an estimated 80 to 100 acres, closing a campground and roads in the area.

The Bedrock Fire was burning actively in timber near Bedrock Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District, officials said in a Facebook update.

Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service firefighters were working to suppress the fire and protect buildings on private land. A Type 2 team was ordered and is expected to arrive Sunday to manage the fire.

Bedrock Campground and roads in the vicinity of the fire were closed. Visitors were asked to avoid the area, for the safety of fire crews and the public.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from state Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.