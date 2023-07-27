Flat Fire in SW Oregon burns nearly 25,000 acres, at 14% containment; firefighting force tops 1,700

(Update: Saturday morning update)

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Flat Fire, which broke out July 15 southeast of Agness in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, has grown to nearly 25,000 acres but has reached 14% containment with the work of an army of more than 1,700 firefighters.

Here's Saturday morning's update:

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Size: 24,951

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 14%

Cause: Human caused, Under Investigation

Total personnel: 1,736

Resources: 51 engines l 42 crews l 8 bulldozers l 32 water tenders l 8 masticators l

12 helicopters

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/xx1002-flat-fire

https://www.facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023

Current Situation: Fire suppression work is taking place on all sides of the incident. Firing operations on the southwest flank are ongoing. A mobile retardant base is supplying retardant to helicopters to assist firefighters on the ground. Infrared detection is assisting firefighters to locate heat sources. The fire has not impacted the Rogue River and the air quality has been good thus far. Gold Beach and the surrounding area are open for business. Highway 101, Highway 199, and Bear Camp Road are open.

Today’s activities: A combination of firing operations, mop up, patrolling and structure assessment will take place today. Crews are progressing with firing operations on the southwestern flank, working south off Forest Road (FR) 3680. Firefighters are bringing fire west from Game Lake, in order to tie together existing burnout operations. Firing operations on the northeast will be taking place over the next few days, using FR 3577 and FR 150 as control lines. A contingency group that includes Coos Forest Protective Association firefighters is working on alternate containment lines and will be working on a fuel break on FR 1503. Bear Camp Road is being prepared as a alternate line and crews will be working along the road over the next few days. The terrain is very difficult for firefighters to work in, and every precaution is taken to ensure their safety.

Community Meeting: A community meeting will take place on Monday, July 31st, at the Brookings High School in the cafeteria at 6:00 p.m. The address for the school is: 625 Pioneer Rd, Brookings, OR 97415.

Evacuations: A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice is in effect for areas on the north side of the Rogue River in Agness up to Illahe Lodge and along the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana Creek Campground to the Agness area. This includes the areas of Spud Road, Old House Creek Road and Oak Flat.

The area immediately east of Agness remains in a level 2, out of an abundance of caution. Some areas outside the burn area to the southwest will remain in Level 2 while fire crews continue to further secure control lines. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate with the Fire Incident Management Team and will notify all residents affected by the fire of any reasons to change evacuation levels.

Curry County is using Everbridge to send evacuation notices. You can sign up for notifications here: https://www.co.curry.or.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php.

Weather: Weather conditions will likely remain warm and dry over the next few days. Winds are predicted from the northeast to northwest, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Smoke: The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/b74901f7

Closures: The Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake Campground, Wild Horse Campground and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed as part of the area closure. More information can be found here: bit.ly/RRSNFClosures.

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place, to learn more visit: fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou

Ensure your tow chains do not have excess slack. Dragging tow chains on pavement can create sparks which can start wildland fires.

Updated Emergency Fire Road, Trail and River Closure-Flat Fire July 29, 2023

Agness, Ore—Today, Acting Forest Supervisor Jake Winn signed an updated area, road, trail and river closure order for public safety purposes during suppression of the Flat Fire. Additional roads added to the updated closure include:• FSR 2512-091 and FSR 1376 & associated spurs from the junction with FSR 1407The updated closure restricts public access in order to eliminate non-fire traffic on roads being that are being utilized by the firefighting operation. The updated closure also allows for public access to the Big Rock swimming hole on the Illinois River.