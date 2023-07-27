Flat Fire in SW Oregon reaches 10% containment, burns more than 24,000 acres as more than 1,600 work to stop it

(Update: Friday morning update)

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Flat Fire, which broke out July 15 southeast of Agness in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, has grown to more than 24,000 acres but has reached 10% containment with the work of an army of more than 1,600 firefighters.

Here's Friday morning's update:

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Size: 24,329

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 10%

Cause: Human caused, Under Investigation

Total personnel: 1,643

Resources: 51 engines l 38 crews l 8 bulldozers l 33 water tenders l 8 masticators l

11 helicopters

Current Situation: Fire suppression activities are taking place 24 hours a day on the Flat Fire. Primary control lines on the north side of the fire are well established; crews will continue to mop up and patrol. Out to the east, firefighters are preparing containment lines for firing operations using Forest Road (FR) 2308 (Burnt Ridge) and FR 150. Air tankers and helicopters have been applying retardant to reinforce containment lines east of Game Lake. Firing operations will continue down FR 3318 (Wildhorse Ridge Road) and FR 3680.

Today’s activities: Firefighters continue to assess structures along Lobster Creek and Wildhorse Ridge, identifying remote buildings on the west side of the ridge. Once that is completed, structure assessment will continue down the Rogue River corridor. Structure assessment is done to provide intelligence should there be a need. If conditions allow, firing operations will take place on the southwest, south, and northeast sides of the fire. Handcrew and machinery work on alternate containment lines on the west and northeast sides of the fire is progressing.

Evacuations: A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice is in effect for areas on the north side of the Rogue River in Agness up to Illahe Lodge and along the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana Creek Campground to the Agness area. This includes the areas of Spud Road, Old House Creek Road and Oak Flat. The area immediately east of Agness remains in a level 2, out of an abundance of caution. Some areas outside the burn area to the southwest will remain in Level 2 while fire crews continue to further secure control lines. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate with the Fire Incident Management Team and will notify all residents affected by the fire of any reasons to change evacuation levels.

Curry County is using Everbridge to send evacuation notices. You can sign up for notifications here: https://www.co.curry.or.us/.../emergency.../index.php

Weather: Weather conditions will likely warm and dry over the next few days. Winds are predicted from the northeast to northwest, with gusts around 20 mph.

Smoke: The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/b74901f7

Closures: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake Campground, Wild Horse Campground and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed as part of the area closure. More information can be found here: bit.ly/RRSNFClosures

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place, to learn more visit: fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou

Campfires are only permitted in designated campgrounds that have metal fire rings. Ensure your campfire is thoroughly extinguished before leaving.