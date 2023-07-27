Flat Fire in SW Oregon reaches 10% containment, burns nearly 24,000 acres as more than 1,600 work to stop it

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Flat Fire, which broke out July 15 southeast of Agness in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, has reached 10% containment with the work of an army of more than 1,600 firefighters.

Here's Wednesday evening's update:

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Size: 23,678

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 10%

Cause: Human caused, Under Investigation

Total personnel: 1,644

Resources: 50 engines l 38 crews l 8 bulldozers l 34 water tenders l 8 masticators l 11 helicopters

Current Situation: Aerial resources helped reinforce control features along the southern perimeter by dropping retardant east of the Game Lake area. Helicopters also dropped buckets of water along the southeast perimeter to moderate fire behavior and slow its progression to the east. Firefighters took advantage of favorable weather conditions and used firing operations to secure additional control lines along Forest Road (FR) 3680 down to the Snow Camp area. Four rappellers were deployed to the small spot fire which is still displaying minimal fire activity off the southeastern edge of the main fire.

Tonight’s activities: Rappellers will begin suppressing and mopping up the spot fire directly along the fire’s edge. If weather conditions allow, firefighters will continue burnout operations along FR 3680 working south towards FR 402. Resources will also mop up previously burned areas and extinguish sources of heat further in from control lines across the fire.

Evacuations: A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice remains in effect for areas on the north side of the Rogue River in Old Agness up to Illahe Lodge and along the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana Creek Campground to the Agness area. This includes the areas of Spud Road, Old House Creek Road and Oak Flat.

The area immediately east of Agness remains in a Level 2 due to an abundance of caution. Some areas outside the burn area to the southwest will remain in Level 2 while fire crews continue to further secure control lines. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate with the Fire Incident Management Team and will notify all residents affected by the fire of any reasons to change evacuation levels.

Curry County is using Everbridge to send evacuation notices. You can sign up for notifications here: https://www.co.curry.or.us/.../emergency.../index.php

Weather: Weather conditions will likely warm and dry over the next few days. Winds are predicted from the northeast to northwest, with gusts around 20 mph.

Smoke: The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/b74901f7

Closures: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake Campground, Wild Horse Campground and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed as part of the area closure. More information can be found here: bit.ly/RRSNFClosures

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place, to learn more visit: fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou

Campfires are only permitted in designated campgrounds that have metal fire rings. Ensure your campfire is thoroughly extinguished before leaving.