Flat Fire in SW Oregon reaches 14% containment, burns more than 24,000 acres as more than 1,600 work to stop it

(Update: Friday evening update)

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Flat Fire, which broke out July 15 southeast of Agness in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, has grown to more than 24,000 acres but has reached 14% containment with the work of an army of more than 1,600 firefighters.

Here's Friday evening's update:

Size (acres): 24,329

Containment: 14%

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of Origin: 2 miles SE of Agness, OR

Cause: Human Caused - under investigation

Total Personnel: 1643

Resources:51 engines

38 crews

8 bulldozers

33 water tenders

8 masticators

11 helicopters

Current situation: Firefighters used firing operations to establish and strengthen control lines along Forest Road (FR) 3318 (Wildhorse Ridge Road) and FR 3680 this afternoon when wind and humidity conditions were favorable. Helicopters assisted with suppression efforts by applying retardant in northeastern and southeastern parts of the fire. Crews utilized Unstaffed Aerial Systems (UAS) to ignite interior pockets of vegetation within control lines and identify small sources of heat across control features so they can be extinguished quickly. Rappellers finished mopping up the 110-acre spot fire southeast of Silver Peak and were extracted this afternoon.

Tonight's Activities: Firefighters plan to begin tactical firing operations east of the Illinois River along FR 2308 (Burnt Ridge) and FR 150 to stop forward progression of the main fire. Crews will continue to mop up recently burned areas and patrol for lingering heat along the northern, western and southern perimeters of the fire tonight.

Evacuations: A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice remains in effect for areas on the north side of the Rogue River in Agness up to Illahe Lodge and along the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana Creek Campground to the Agness area. This includes the areas of Spud Road, Old House Creek Road and Oak Flat.

The area immediately east of Agness remains in a Level 2, out of an abundance of caution. Some areas outside the burn area to the southwest will remain in Level 2 while fire crews continue to further secure control lines. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate with the Fire Incident Management Team and will notify all residents affected by the fire of any reasons to change evacuation levels.

Curry County is using Everbridge to send evacuation notices. You can sign up for notifications here: https://www.co.curry.or.us/.../emergency.../index.php

Weather conditions will likely remain warm and dry over the next few days. Winds are predicted from the northeast to northwest, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Smoke: The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/b74901f7

Closures: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake Campground, Wild Horse Campground and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed as part of the area closure. More information can be found here: bit.ly/RRSNFClosures

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place, to learn more visit: fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou

Campfires are only permitted in designated campgrounds that have metal fire rings. Ensure your campfire is thoroughly extinguished before leaving.

Ensure your tow chains do not have excess slack. Dragging tow chains on pavement can create sparks which can start wildland fires.