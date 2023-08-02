Crews tackle small new wildfire south of Deschutes River Woods

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters responded to a small new wildfire Wednesday morning south of Deschutes River Woods and west of Highway 97.

Incident 571 was reported around 8:25 a.m. and brought out two engine crews and a 10-person hand crew, officials said. It was estimated at one-tenth of an acre, though later reports estimated it was a half-acre in size.

A smoke column was visible from Highway 97 for a time.

There was no initial word on a cause. We'll have updates as we receive them - follow Central Oregon Fire posts here.