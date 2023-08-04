Firefighters battle 200-acre wildfire north of Eugene, work to stop spread and protect evacuated homes

(Update: Saturday morning update)

HARRISBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters battled through the night to hold the 200-acre Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg in check, as it actively burned along the edge and embers caused short-range spotting of new, smaller fires outside of the perimeter, officials said Saturday.

The Priceboro Fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Priceboro Drive, east of Harrisburg, about eight miles northeast of Eugene, and led to Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations of about 60 homes by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office and Oregon Department of Forestry reported. Nearby areas were at Level 2 (GET READY) evacuation alerts.

The fire was visible from I-5, but the highway remained open.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two task forces to help battle the fire, which had not reached any homes at last report. The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District, two task forces from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, local districts, and private contractors significantly slowed the fire, officials said later Friday night.

Here's ODF's Saturday morning update:

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters continued to battle the Priceboro Fire located eight-miles northeast of Eugene outside of Harrisburg. Crews battled active burning along the edge of the fire and short-range spotting. Spotting is a term for when the wind carries embers from the fire and starts new, smaller fires outside of the fire’s perimeter.

Today, new resources from other ODF districts and private contractors will relieve crews that responded to the fire yesterday and worked throughout the night. They will focus on holding and improving the established lines.

Yesterday, a portion of the fire was stopped a quarter-mile from a subdivision and crews were able to save a cabin near the fire by burning out the grass and brush from around the property.

Firefighters were able to place dozer line at the head of the fire on the south end to stop the fire’s main progression. Elsewhere along the perimeter, hand crews are placing handline along steep, rocky outcroppings. Residents should expect to see smoke and aircraft over the fire.

“We want to hold this fire where it’s at, so we need to dig in around the fire before the mid-day heat sets in, which creates the greatest potential for increased fire behavior and spread,” said ODF District Forester Chris Cline. “Initial attack and overnight crews made significant progress, and we intend to build on that. We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet.”

Suppression efforts are being managed by a Type-3 Incident Team and the Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District. Crews from ODF, Oregon State Fire Marshal, local fire districts, forest landowners and private contractors are supporting the suppression efforts.

“We can’t thank our partners enough,” said ODF District Forester Chris Cline. “We need a lot of crews and resources to get around this fire and dig in, and we’re very thankful for all the support we received.”

A Level 3 (go now) evacuation remains in place through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (www.linnsheriff.org). Fire officials are asking the public to avoid travelling on area roads near the fire to allow for emergency responders and equipment to reach the fire.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. on Friday The cause is under investigation.