Lines hold, more progress seen on 250-acre Priceboro Fire NE of Eugene, now 35% contained

HARRISBURG, Ore. (KTVZ)– Firefighters continue making good progress on the 250-acre Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg as they mop up, pushing containment to 35%, officials said Sunday.

Here's the Sunday morning update from the Oregon Department of Forestry:

Crews completely lined the fire Saturday with dozer and handline, which they refer to as control line. During mop-up operations, firefighters push into the burned areas to remove unburned vegetation and extinguish hot spots, to consider that portion of the perimeter contained.

“Our lines held through the night and that’s a huge success from where we were sitting just a day ago,” said Incident Commander Jeb Schumacher. “Today we will focus on plumbing and heavy mop up. We want to make sure the lines are strong and secure so the local district can concentrate on catching new fire starts when we eventually hand this back.”

Today, firefighters hope to map the perimeter of the fire with handheld GPS to provide a more accurate assessment. Officials expect the current acreage to change. Updated acreage will be included in today’s evening update.

Suppression efforts are being managed by a Type-3 incident team and the Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District. In total, there are 225 firefighters with crews from ODF, local fire districts, protective associations, forest landowners and private contractors.

Evacuation changes: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation levels yesterday, August 6. See the sheriff’s office website for details: www.linnsheriff.org/2023/08/2803/

The Priceboro Fire is located eight-miles northeast of Eugene outside of Harrisburg. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Friday. The cause is under investigation. The public should expect to see aircraft and smoke above the fire tomorrow.