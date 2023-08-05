3-week-old Flat Fire in SW Oregon has grown to nearly 33,0000 acres, now 30% contained

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Aerial ignitions to remove interior fuels and strengthen containment lines have helped bring the 3-week-old, human-caused Flat Fire in southwest Oregon to 30% containment at nearly 33,000 acres, officials said Saturday.

Here's Saturday morning's update - find updates on the fire's Facebook and InciWeb pages:

Size: 32,732 acres Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 30%

Cause: Human-caused

Total personnel: 997

Resources: 41 engines l 16 crews l 1 bulldozer l 27 water tenders l 4 masticators l9 helicopters

Current Situation: Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the fire at 6:00 a.m. today.

Yesterday, smoke created by helicopter aerial ignitions in the southwest corner of the fire near the headwaters of Lawson Creek and in the Game Lake area was visible from surrounding areas. Burning was successful in removing remaining interior fuel between the containment line and the fire’s edge. Firefighters again utilized a helitorch near the headwaters of Lawson Creek to improve fuels consumption in the brush and shrub vegetation.

Crews continue to work on reducing heat in the north fork of Indigo Creek using water bucket drops from helicopters to secure the containment line. Structure protection resources continue scouting for and identifying additional homes and buildings and are collecting data to aid firefighters in protecting structures if there is a future need. The alternate control lines on Forest System Roads (FSR) 1376 (to the south) and 1503, 3313, and 3680 (to the west) continue to be improved. Night-shift resources held and patrolled fireline.

Today’s activities: Fuels are still drying and discontinuous in some locations, causing the fire to continue to move through islands of vegetation. Additional aerial burning will be used today in the Lawson Creek drainage and the Game Lake area to reduce unburned fuel within the fire perimeter, furthering buffering containment lines. Firefighters will work today to hold, secure, improve and mop up the containment line along FSR 3680. The western and northern containment lines, from the junction of FSR 3680 and 3318 to Wildhorse Lookout east to FSR 3577, are being actively mopped up and patrolled.

A helitack crew (a firefighting crew flown in by helicopter) will return to the Fantz Ranch area along the eastern edge of the fire to cool additional areas of heat identified through infrared imaging and eliminate more dangerous hazard trees. This is helping to slow movement further southeast.

With fire traffic on Bear Camp Road, all motorists on Bear Camp Road are asked to slow down, use headlights and proceed with caution.

Evacuations: All remaining evacuation levels are now at Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status for all areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to coordinate with the Fire Incident Management Team and will notify all residents affected by the fire of any reasons to change evacuation levels.

Curry County is using Everbridge to send evacuation notices. You can sign up for notifications here: https://www.co.curry.or.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php.

Weather: With a drier air mass moving over the area through the weekend, temperatures today will increase (2-4 degrees) and relative humidity will decrease (2-4%) The period of daily low humidity is increasing with this predicted weather resulting in drier fuels and an increase in fire behavior.

Smoke: The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/b74901f7?

Closures: The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake and Wild Horse Campgrounds and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed as part of the area closure. The Chetco River Road (FSR 1376) and Chetco/Pistol River Road (FSR 1407) are now closed. The updated closure allows for public access to the Big Rock swimming hole on the Illinois River.

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF is implementing Level 2 Public Use Restrictions beginning today, August 4. More information can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/ueuznr6e

Please follow all fire restrictions to prevent wildfires. Know before you go. Check on whether there are any campfire restrictions at your recreation destination.