Crews make good progress on three large fires on the Willamette National Forest, but a fourth has tripled in size

BLUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews battling two of four large wildfires burning on the Willamette National Forest brought them to 15% containment by Saturday and a third was 45% contained, but the fourth, sparked by lightning a week ago, more than tripled in size Friday, to 140 acres, officials said.

The Lookout Fire, which was reported at only 40 acres a day earlier, remains 0% contained, officials said in Saturday’s update on the blaze, burning in heavy timber.

Nearly 200 people are fighting the fire which showed an increase in activity Friday afternoon and remained active into the evening. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for residents along Taylor and North Bank roads.

The 3-week-old Bedrock Fire, source of much of the recent smoke in Central Oregon, has grown to 16,396 acres but is now 15% contained by the 1,013 personnel working to stop it. Fire crews are still doing burnout work in several areas.

The Wiley Creek Fire, burning on challenging, steep terrain six miles southeast of Sweet Home, on Forest Service and private land, is holding at 220 acres but is now 15% contained, officials said Saturday. After overnight strategic firing operations, crews are working to bolster completed portions of fire line to hold it in its current footprint.

A closure of Green Peter Reservoir is in place so “scooper” planes can get water to dump on the blaze. Level 1 and 2 evacuations remain in place by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Salmon Fire, which has burned 135 acres, did not grow and is now 45% contained, with crews having successfully secured containment lines and installed hose lays around the fire.

A red flag warning for critical fire weather over much of the region could cause rapid fire growth, challenging fire crews and threatening new blazes.

With a hot spell, winds and extreme fire danger in the forest, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has decided to pre-position two structural task forces in Lane County starting Saturday afternoon. They are coming from Clatsop and Tillamook counties and will be in place for 72 hours, though that could be extended up to two weeks, if needed.

In southwest Oregon, the nearly month-old Flat Fire, largest in the state, has now blackened 33,861 acres and was 52% contained as of Saturday by the more than 700 firefighters on scene.