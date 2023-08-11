Crews work to build lines on several Oregon wildfires ahead of heat wave, critical weather conditions

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews on several new and older wildfires burning around the state, from the coast to northeast Oregon, spent the weekend making as much progress as possible before a heat wave and red flag (critical fire weather) warnings in coming days threaten to worsen conditions on the lines and possibly spark new fires.

The Lookout Fire, sparked by lightning just over a week ago, is one of four large blazes burning on the Willamette National Forest. It has grown to 195 acres and is located three miles north of McKenzie Bridge. Officials say it’s burning in an area of Lookout Mountain with old-growth trees and thick, dense brush. The fire was less active overnight, and the steep slopes and danger have prompted an indirect suppression strategy.

Firefighters report solid progress on the 241-acre Wiley Creek Fire, burning on the forest, as well as some private state-protected land. The fire six miles southeast of Sweet Home has reached 15% containment. But the potential heat, humidity and wind issues have officials not increasing the containment figure from Saturday.

The Bedrock Fire has grown to 16,396 acres, but is now 20% contained by the over 1,000 firefighters working to contain and douse it. Officials say several spot fires across containment lines merged Saturday on the northwest part of the fire, among challenges crews have tackled to keep the fire from spreading.

The Salmon Fire, which burned 135 acres, has reached 60% containment as crews continue to mop up around the perimeter.

In southwest Oregon, the nearly month-old Flat Fire southeast of Agness on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has burned 33,861 acres and is now 56% contained. With extreme fire conditions expected in coming days, crews are preparing for more active fire behavior.

Flat Fire initial attack crews also went to help fight the O'Brien Creek Fire, which broke out Saturday 15 miles north of Gold Beach, burned about 25 acres and forced closure of US Highway 101 for a time.

In northeast Oregon, a new, small fire was reported Sunday on the La Grande Ranger District of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. The Corral Fire was burning about seven miles northeast of Medical Springs and was sparked by lightning from a storm that moved through the area last Wednesday.