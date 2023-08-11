Three large fires on Willamette National Forest reach 10% containment; fourth has burned 40 acres of thick timber

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three large wildfires on the Willamette National Forest have each reached 10% containment, officials said Friday, while a fourth, smaller blaze has burned at 40 acres of thick timber and is 0% contained.

The largest of the four, the Bedrock Fire, is continuing to impact Central Oregon with smoke and haze, and has burned 15,178 acres since breaking out July 22, officials said. Its cause is under investigation, as is the 135-acre Salmon Fire, which began on August 6.

The Wiley Creek Fire, burning on Forest Service and private land six miles southeast of Sweet Home, has burned 220 acres on challenging, very steep terrain in areas, as well as dangerous “snag” trees and the potential for falling rocks and debris. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations in place, and Green Peter Reservoir is still closed.

The Lookout Fire, a lightning-sparked fire reported on August 5, has burned about 40 acres in heavy timber and prompted an emergency closure for the area on Friday, including several trails and trailheads.

With a hot spell, winds and extreme fire danger in the forest, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has decided to pre-position two structural task forces in Lane County starting Saturday afternoon. They are coming from Clatsop and Tillamook counties and will be in place for 72 hours, though that could be extended up to two weeks, if needed.

In southwest Oregon, the nearly month-old Flat Fire, largest in the state, has now blackened 33,817 acres and was 47% contained as of Friday by the nearly 800 firefighters on scene.