Crews from several agencies stop new 105-acre wildfire that prompted evacuations west of Lake Billy Chinook

(Update: Sunday night update; cause of blaze under investigation)

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters from several agencies slowed and got a line around a fast-moving, wind-driven wildfire that broke out west of Lake Billy Chinook Sunday afternoon, prompting Level 3 evacuations in the and a Level 2 “Get Set” pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers subdivision, officials said.

The Juniper Creek Fire was mapped by Sunday night at about 105 acres, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported. The cause of the fire, first reported around 11 a.m. Sunday, was under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the Level 3 evacuation area as being from Jordan Road at the gravel dump west to Geneva Road past the cemetery to the 2055 Road, a small area south of the Three Rivers subdivision.

The Level 2 warning was for the gated community, though the fire was moving toward the south and southeast.

Crews from the ODF’s Central Oregon District, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue, contractors and local partners "significantly slowed the fire through an aggressive initial attack," state Forestry officials said Sunday night.

Firefighters were able to establish a control line around the fire and continued operations into the night. “Control line” is the term used to describe bulldozer and hand line used to create a fire break, but officials said official containment is still at 0%.

ODF had three aircraft, five bulldozers, nine engines, two tenders and about 100 personnel providing initial attack on the fire, burning on state-protected lands. A portion of these resources were from an ODF strike team that was pre-positioned to the area to provide capacity for just this purpose.

Early on, the fire was quickly burning southeast and quickly grew to 100 acres. Active on three sides and driven by wind, the fire was running and spotting ahead of the fire. Crews initially ordered two single-engine tankers, but they were called off due to poor visibility. Helicopters dipped for water from the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook.

Firefighting operations were being managed by the Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Type 3 Incident Management Team under Incident Commander Cason McCain. The fire was about 16 miles northwest of Sisters.

“There is a light wind that is starting to carry sparks, and there is some spotting,” Sheriff Jason Pollock told NewsChannel 21 around 1:15 p.m. “Deputies and the USFS are out there now, evacuating the area of Geneva Road SE to the cemetery, and the 590A Road, which is in that same area.”

Jefferson County officials said the fire was burning southeast of the 2055 road in township range 16 and 21, south of Graham Road in the Three Rivers area. Deputies went to the properties in the Level 3 evacuation zone to notify them, while the Three Rivers gated community remained at a Level 2 “Get Set” alert.

The rest of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posting on their Facebook page:

Level 3 - GO NOW means Leave Immediately!

There is extreme danger in your area - evacuate now. Leave without delay, it is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

Do not stop to gather your belongings or protect your home. Follow your emergency plan.

Leave as fast as safely possible. Drive carefully. Turn on your headlights. Follow traffic safety warnings and instructions from local authorities. Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.

If you need emergency shelter, call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, visit 211info.org, or text your zip code to 898211. TTY: dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155. Language interpreters are available by phone. Text is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., in Spanish and English.

After you evacuate:

Do not return to the area until public safety officials announce the area is safe.

Continue to check for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV, and radio. {Local Resource for more Info}

Once you are safe, check with friends and family.

Visit wildfire.oregon.gov for more info.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

For more info https://evbg.co/m1hrlf .