New 150-acre wildfire prompts evacuations west of Lake Billy Chinook; Three Rivers community under Level 2 alert

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new, fast-growing wildfire broke out west of Lake Billy Chinook Sunday afternoon, prompting Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and the Forest Service to make emergency Level 3 GO NOW evacuations in the immediate area and issue a Level 2 BE SET pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers subdivision.

The Juniper Creek Fire was at about 150 acres at last report and was burning toward the southeast, Sheriff Jason Pollock advised NewsChannel 21.

The sheriff's office identified the Level 3 evacuation area as being from Jordan Road at the gravel dump west to Geneva Road past the cemetery to the 2055 Road, a small area south of the Three Rivers subdivision.

The Level 2 warning was for the gated community, though the fire was reported moving toward the south and southeast.

“There is a light wind that is starting to carry sparks, and there is some spotting,” Pollock said around 1:15 p.m. “Deputies and the USFS are out there now, evacuating the area of Geneva Road SE to the cemetery, and the 590A Road, which is in that same area.”

Air and ground resources were responding to the fire, about four miles west of Cove Palisades State Park, Central Oregon fire officials said. A Type 3 incident management team has been ordered to manage the fire, they said, and a helicopter is dipping for water from the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook.

The rest of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posting on their Facebook page:

Level 3 - GO NOW means Leave Immediately!

There is extreme danger in your area - evacuate now. Leave without delay, it is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

Do not stop to gather your belongings or protect your home. Follow your emergency plan.

Leave as fast as safely possible. Drive carefully. Turn on your headlights. Follow traffic safety warnings and instructions from local authorities. Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.

If you need emergency shelter, call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, visit 211info.org, or text your zip code to 898211. TTY: dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155. Language interpreters are available by phone. Text is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., in Spanish and English.

After you evacuate:

Do not return to the area until public safety officials announce the area is safe.

Continue to check for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV, and radio. {Local Resource for more Info}

Once you are safe, check with friends and family.

Visit wildfire.oregon.gov for more info.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

For more info https://evbg.co/m1hrlf .