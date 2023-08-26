Crews fight several new lightning-sparked fires on Willamette National Forest; priorities set amid staffing shortage

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters on the Willamette National Forest were working Saturday to contain several wildfires sparked by Thursday night lightning strikes, but officials said a shortage of resources is forcing them to prioritize which ones to tackle and how.

"New reports of smoke continue to be called in and resources are being assigned as they become available," the forest said in a Saturday morning Facebook posting.

Here's what they had to share:

The region is feeling a shortage of resources, and these new fires are being staffed based on the values that are at risk and the potential for growth. Those fires with communities, homes and other private property nearby are receiving resources first. The Lookout Fire, which has taken the Horse Creek Fire and one other, continues to have priority for available resources, as well as the Bedrock Fire.

Lightning-caused fires:

The Windy Pass Fire, 3.5 miles due east of Tire Mountain is 50% lined. There are two crews and one engine on scene and lines put in yesterday are holding and the crews will finish lining it today.

The Pothole Fire, about 6 miles southeast of McKenzie Bridge, is 50 acres. There are 2 crews, 2 engines and a water tender on it and a Type 3 IC has been requested.

The Warner Fire, ½ mile east of Warner Mountain Lookout, is 100% lined and secure. Mop up continues.

The Staley & Little Dome Fires, on the Middle Fork northeast of the Boulder Creek Wilderness, are staffed today with engines from the Middle Fork. In addition, jumpers were dropped last night and are hiking into the fires to assess needs today.

Fire 407 is in the Three Sisters Wilderness and remains unstaffed.

Fire 409, 4.25 miles from the Three Sisters Wilderness, is reported at 10 to 15 acres in timber and showing moderate rates of spread. Jumpers were delivered late last night and will assess the fire today.

Fires 410 and 411, also west of the Three Sisters Wilderness could not be located.

Fire 422, west of Horse Mountain and the Three Sisters Wilderness, has jumpers enroute.