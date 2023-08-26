Lane County SO issues evacuation alert for Three Sisters Wilderness hikers near new 50-acre Pete’s Lake Fire

(Update: Update on Pete's Lake Fire; Lane County SO orders evacuation of Three Sisters Wilderness hikers)

Lightning sparks several new blazes on Willamette National Forest

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters on the Willamette National Forest worked Saturday to contain several wildfires sparked by Thursday night's lightning strikes, one of the largest growing to 50 acres near Mink Lake on the Three Sisters Wilderness and prompting evacuation of nearby hikers.

Smokejumpers responded Saturday to the Pete's Lake Fire (Incident 422), which had burned about 50 acres in the Mink Lake Basin, west of Elk Lake, officials said.

Early Saturday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for hikers in the Three Sisters Wilderness around the Pete’s Lake Fire.

"Although some residents in the Sunriver area received the notification, they are not in the evacuation area," officials said.

"Fire behavior is high, with the fire running, torching and spotting," Central Oregon fire officials said in a Saturday evening update. "The fire has moved into rocky terrain on the north and south sides, allowing resources to focus on containing the east and west sides. Aircraft aided the efforts until the air became too smoky to fly. Access and smoke are expected to remain challenges to suppression."

The Willamette and Deschutes national forests "will coordinate closures of the Pacific Crest Trail and Three Sisters Wilderness as needed," Central Oregon fire officials had said in an update late Saturday afternoon.

Location map of Pete's Lake Fire, west of Elk Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness

"Fire officials would like to remind visitors to public land to use caution," they said Saturday night. "Although many areas have recently received rain, Central Oregon remains dry. Avoid driving and parking on vegetation, know before you go if campfires area allowed, and always properly dispose of flammable materials. Fire restrictions are still in effect, and every human-caused fire takes resources that could be used to suppress the many fires burning throughout the Northwest.

"The thunderstorms that moved across central Oregon two nights ago produced numerous lightning strikes across the Willamette National Forest, primarily on the Middle Fork and McKenzie River Ranger Districts," the forest said in a Saturday afternoon Facebook update.

"As we said earlier today, firefighting resources were on shift early this morning looking for any new starts. Several were identified and resources from across the area responded. This is an update on the fires that were found.

"The Pothole Fire was reported at 50 acres and has requested a Type 3 Incident Commander. Fires 407, 409 and 422, all in the Three Sisters Wilderness, will be managed by the Deschutes National Forest. Little Dome and Staley remain on the landscape, with engines and smokejumpers working on them. No recent updates have been provided. No newer fires have been reported.

Earlier Saturday, the forest said in a posting, "New reports of smoke continue to be called in and resources are being assigned as they become available."

"The region is feeling a shortage of resources, and these new fires are being staffed based on the values that are at risk and the potential for growth. Those fires with communities, homes and other private property nearby are receiving resources first. The Lookout Fire, which has taken the Horse Creek Fire and one other, continues to have priority for available resources, as well as the Bedrock Fire.

Lightning-caused fires:

The Windy Pass Fire, 3.5 miles due east of Tire Mountain is 50% lined. There are two crews and one engine on scene and lines put in yesterday are holding and the crews will finish lining it today.

The Pothole Fire, about 6 miles southeast of McKenzie Bridge, is 50 acres. There are 2 crews, 2 engines and a water tender on it and a Type 3 IC has been requested.

The Warner Fire, ½ mile east of Warner Mountain Lookout, is 100% lined and secure. Mop up continues.

The Staley & Little Dome Fires, on the Middle Fork northeast of the Boulder Creek Wilderness, are staffed today with engines from the Middle Fork. In addition, jumpers were dropped last night and are hiking into the fires to assess needs today.

Fire 407 is in the Three Sisters Wilderness and remains unstaffed.

Fire 409, 4.25 miles from the Three Sisters Wilderness, is reported at 10 to 15 acres in timber and showing moderate rates of spread. Jumpers were delivered late last night and will assess the fire today.

Fires 410 and 411, also west of the Three Sisters Wilderness could not be located.

Fire 422, west of Horse Mountain and the Three Sisters Wilderness, has jumpers en route.