Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Lightning-sparked fire burns about 900 acres in Bull Run Watershed on Mt. Hood National Forest

Camp Creek Fire was reported early Friday, had burned some 900 acres by late Saturday in Bull Run Watershed
Mt. Hood National Forest
Camp Creek Fire was reported early Friday, had burned some 900 acres by late Saturday in Bull Run Watershed
By
Published 8:32 PM

ZIGZAG, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm, dry weather Saturday pushed the new, lightning-sparked Camp Creek Fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest to about 900 acres, burning in the Bull Run Watershed that serves about 1 million Portland-area residents.

“While the fire did grow today, the abundant forest duff material and dense forest provided a lot of fuel and put up a large smoke column, relative to the size of the fire,” the forest said in a Saturday evening update on its Facebook page; an InciWeb page has been created for the fire and a dedicated Facebook page is in process.

There were no evacuation areas as of Saturday and no structures threatened or public impacts, as the watershed is closed to the public. Locations along Highway 26 were not impacted, they said, “but folks will likely see smoke.”

Great Basin Team #1 is assuming management of the fire Sunday morning, which “brings many additional resources and capacity to help plan and implement fire suppression,” officials said.

The fire, reported early Friday morning, is about 1.5 miles south of Bull Run Reservoir No. 1, in the Portland area's watershed. The Forest Service and fire officials are working with the Portland Water Bureau to protect infrastructure and fire management.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content