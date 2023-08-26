Lightning-sparked fire burns about 900 acres in Bull Run Watershed on Mt. Hood National Forest

ZIGZAG, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm, dry weather Saturday pushed the new, lightning-sparked Camp Creek Fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest to about 900 acres, burning in the Bull Run Watershed that serves about 1 million Portland-area residents.

“While the fire did grow today, the abundant forest duff material and dense forest provided a lot of fuel and put up a large smoke column, relative to the size of the fire,” the forest said in a Saturday evening update on its Facebook page; an InciWeb page has been created for the fire and a dedicated Facebook page is in process.

There were no evacuation areas as of Saturday and no structures threatened or public impacts, as the watershed is closed to the public. Locations along Highway 26 were not impacted, they said, “but folks will likely see smoke.”

Great Basin Team #1 is assuming management of the fire Sunday morning, which “brings many additional resources and capacity to help plan and implement fire suppression,” officials said.

The fire, reported early Friday morning, is about 1.5 miles south of Bull Run Reservoir No. 1, in the Portland area's watershed. The Forest Service and fire officials are working with the Portland Water Bureau to protect infrastructure and fire management.