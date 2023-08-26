Lightning-sparked fire in Bull Run Watershed on Mt. Hood National Forest grows to over 1,200 acres, 0% contained

(Update: Sunday info)

SANDY, Ore. (KTVZ) – The lightning-sparked Camp Creek Fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest has now grown to more than 1,200 acres, burning in the Bull Run Watershed that serves about 1 million Portland-area residents, and officials said "significant fire growth (is) likely."

Camp Creek Fire

News - 08/27/2023

Fire Size: 1,226 acres

Containment: 0%

Resources: 3 helicopters, 2 scooper aircraft, 160 total personnel

​​​​​​​Location: 1.5 miles south of Bull Run Reservoir #1 near the junction of Forest Road 1210 and Forest Road 12

Weather and Fire Behavior:

The Camp Creek Fire in the Bull Run Watershed northeast of Sandy was sparked by lightning on Thursday, August 24, and has now grown to 1,226 acres with 0% containment. Warm and dry weather conditions on Saturday, August 26 led to moderately active fire behavior, and the fire grew mainly to the south and west. Bull Run Watershed is a dense temperate rainforest with lots of down and dead trees and deep forest duff. This abundance of material provided plenty of tinder dry and receptive fuel, causing the fire put up a large smoke column relative to its size. Warm and very dry weather conditions are expected to continue today (Sunday) and into the near future, with continued active fire behavior, increasing impact of smoke, and significant fire growth likely.

Operations:

Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 took command of the fire on Sunday morning, August 27. Firefighters are focusing on full suppression of the fire, using water dropped from helicopters and fixed wing aircraft to limit its growth. Ground crews will construct indirect containment lines along Forest Roads 12 and 14. Crews on the ground face numerous safety hazards including threats posed by falling fire-weakened trees and travel on narrow winding roads.

Community Meeting:

A community meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 pm Sunday evening, August 27, at the Sandy High School, located at 37400 Bell Street.

Additional Fire Information:

There is a dedicated Facebook page for Camp Creek Fire with fire updates and information: https://www.facebook.com/campcreekfire?mibextid=LQQJ4d

For more information regarding the fire’s effect on the Bull Run Watershed, go to: https://www.portland.gov/water/camp-creek-fire.

Closures and Evacuations:

Currently there are no fire related closures or evacuations, but people in the area should be ready for both. Clackamas County residents can sign up to receive critical emergency messaging via email, phone call and text: https://www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): There is a TFR over the fire area, and drone use is illegal.

Air Quality Information: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Sandy&state=OR&country=USA

An InciWeb page has been created for the fire as well.

Officials said Saturday there were no evacuation areas and no structures threatened or public impacts, as the watershed is closed to the public. Locations along Highway 26 were not impacted, they said, “but folks will likely see smoke.”

The fire, reported early Friday morning, is about 1.5 miles south of Bull Run Reservoir No. 1, in the Portland area's watershed. The Forest Service and fire officials are working with the Portland Water Bureau to protect infrastructure and fire management.