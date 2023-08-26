Lightning sparks 19 Douglas County wildfires, 5 task forces called up as Tyee Ridge Complex tops 1,500 acres

(Update: Saturday evening update; fires burn over 1,500 acres; info on new fires on Umpqua National Forest)

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday evening to allow mobilization of five structure-protection task forces, including one from Central Oregon, for the Tyee Ridge Complex of 19 fires in Douglas County that grew to over 1,500 acres and prompted evacuations.

The firefighters and equipment mobilized by the Oregon State Fire Marshal to protect life and property will provide structure protection for homes on two of the 19 fires that comprise the Tyee Ridge Complex. . Updates were to be posted later to the fires' new Facebook page.

Here's the Saturday evening update on the fires:

To allow local resources to focus on new fire starts, management of the Complex was assigned at 6 p.m. this evening to Oregon Dept. of Forestry Team 1, which is in Unified Command with the Oregon State Fire Marshall Red Team. OSFM is protecting threatened structures while ODF resources are working on building firelines and slowing the forward spread of the fire.

Firefighters and equipment have been arriving all day from around Oregon to the Tyee Ridge Complex, made up of 19 wildfires burning in NW Douglas County. Overnight tonight, the teams will work the main fires of Rattlesnake Ridge, Lighthouse 3 and 4, and Cougar Creek 1. Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District 2 personnel with ODF aerial resources have been fighting the fires since they started on Thursday.

With the Conflagration declaration by Gov. Tina Kotek, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) IMT Red Team arrived today with five structural task forces from Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Washington counties and Central Oregon. Priorities are being placed on structural protection and triage. Firefighters are going door-to-door evaluating each property and working on any that need to be made safer for our firefighters to protect. The five task forces are split into a day shift with three task forces and a night shift with two.

Current Evacuation Orders: A Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order is in effect for the 11000 block of Hubbard Creek Rd. to Millwood Drive. A Level 2 (Be Set) is in effect on Hubbard Creek Rd. from the Millwood intersection Melqua Rd.

Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office issued an additional wildfire emergency alert today for all residences on Lighthouse Road in Tyee to be at LEVEL 2 ‐ BE SET to evacuate. This means there is significant danger in the area - be ready to leave right away.

Don’t wait to evacuate. If you feel unsafe, leave. When you do leave, follow your emergency plan. Grab your go-kit of essential supplies for health, safety, and identification and relocate to a safe place. View the evacuation information map at www.dcso.com/evacuations

Community Meeting Scheduled: The Tyee Ridge Complex management teams will be holding a community meeting Monday, Aug. 28th at 7pm.

Location: Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg

Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 1

Joe Hessel, Incident Commander

Red Team OSFM, Ian Yokum, Incident Commander

Earlier info:

Level 3 evacuation orders were in place through the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for homes near the Cougar Creek and Rattlesnake Ridge fires.

With the declared conflagration, OSFM will mobilize five structural firefighting task forces and the Red Incident Management Team.

"Oregon received a significant amount of lightning over the past 36 hours, starting many fires," said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "With Oregon in the heart of fire season, this conflagration declaration allows the OSFM to mobilize structural firefighting resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help protect the communities impacted by the Tyee Ridge Complex."

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize structural firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.

The OSFM's Red Incident Management Team was briefed Saturday morning to assume unified command of the two fires on the Tyee Ridge Complex. The structural task forces come from Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Washington counties, and Central Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

Douglas Forest Protective Association update - Aug. 26

Douglas District, OR:

Cougar Creek / Rattlesnake Ridge Fire:

Tyee/ Umpqua Area; Hubbard Creek

Crews worked diligently through the night and continued to prioritize focus on fire activity near the southeast ridge, the area threatening nearby homes and structures. The fire is in steep terrain with snags and abundant heavy dead and downed fuels. Fire behavior through the night was active, despite higher relative humidity and cooler temperatures. The fire’s estimated size is 1000 acres.

Additional resources arrived this morning, multiple incident commanders, task force leaders, heavy equipment operators, ground crews, tenders, and landowner resources. Aerial resources are in the district as well, with more on order. The use of aerial resources may continue to be restrictive due to limited visibility from smoke.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Incident Management Team will be in briefed at 10 am this morning with transfer of command scheduled to take place at 6 pm, tonight.

Evacuations remain in place for the Cougar Creek / Rattlesnake Ridge Fire. Please continue to follow information released by the Douglas County Sherrif’s Office.

High Power Fire/ Chilcoot Fire: Steamboat / Canton Creek Area:

Additional resources were assigned to this fire this morning. Incident Management Team CA12 will be in briefed at 12 p.m. today. This fire started on Umpqua National Forest ground and spread adjacent to private ground. DFPA is actively engaged on the fire in cooperation with Umpqua National Forest and private industrial landowners.

South County Update:

There was a total of 5 confirmed lightning started fires in DFPA’s South Unit protection area.

Those fires are all trailed and in various stages of mop up, with several in patrol status.

Aggressive initial attack also was happening Saturday on nearly a dozen fires reported on the Umpqua National Forest. The largest, the Chilcoot Fire, was estimated Saturday at 250 acres in the Steamboat Creek and Canton Creek areas, while two others, the Ridge and Dinner fires, had reached about 150 acres.