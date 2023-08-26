Pete’s Lake Fire grows to 300 acres; DCSO issues Level 3 evacuation and Level 1 alert on Deschutes Natl. Forest

(Update: Sunday night update on acreage, outlook for future growth)

Immediate evacuation west of Cascade Lakes Hwy.; Level 1 notice includes Elk, Hosmer, Lava lakes)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 evacuation order Sunday for a large area of the Deschutes National Forest east of the Pete's Lake Fire on the Willamette National Forest, which grew to 300 acres, and a Level 1 pre-evacuation notice farther east, including Elk, Hosmer and Lava lakes.

Here's Sunday night's Central Oregon Fire Info website update on the fire:

Firefighters continued to be challenged by limited access and smoky conditions on the Pete’s Lake Fire today. In spite of intermittent help from air tankers and helicopters when the smoke lifted, the fire grew to approximately 300 acres.

Current conditions indicate that the fire has potential to spread east toward the Cascade Lakes Hwy. over the next week with periods of increasing winds. A Type 2 Incident Management Team is on order to relieve local and national initial attack resources, and is expected to take control of the fire on Tuesday.

In the event that the fire made a significant run, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued a level 3 evacuation notice (go now) for areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway, between the Lucky Lake Trailhead and Mirror Lakes Trail.

As a precaution, a level 1 (get ready) notice was issued for areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes. This includes areas east of the Cascade Lakes Hwy. from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows.

In conjunction with these notices, a joint Willamette/Deschutes Forest Closure covering the affected Wilderness surrounding the fire is in place. Deschutes National Forest Recreation and Wilderness Staff have been sweeping trails in the evacuation area for hikers.

“The Level 3 boundary is drawn to make sense with access points and geographic features on the ground, to coordinate with Lane County’s notice (issued Saturday) and to remove hikers in that area,” Fire Information Officer and Prineville BLM Field Manager Lisa Clark told NewsChannel 21 Sunday evening.

“The only access is by foot, so trying to track down and evacuate anyone is incredibly challenging and takes a lot of time, and not something the sheriff wants to do, if the fire makes a run in that direction,” Clerk explained.

Here's the full DCSO notice:

A Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.

Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

Areas around Elk, Hosmer, Lava and Little Lave Lakes. This includes areas east of Cascade Lakes Hwy from Blue Lagoon north to Quinn Meadows.

Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers and authorized by Sheriff L. Shane Nelson. We will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of residents.

Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice area in Red, Level 3 (Be Ready) in green From: Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

Clearer air Sunday meant more help arrived on the ground and in the air for smokejumpers called out Saturday to fight a new wildfire near Mink Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness that prompted hiker evacuations and closure of the Pacific Crest Trail in the area. The Pete’s Lake Fire has grown to about 75 acres and is 0% contained, officials said.

The improved air quality meant the addition of a hotshot crew and three Type helicopters that can bring in bucket drops of water from nearby lakes to slow the fire, one of several sparked by lightning strikes from thunderstorms last Thursday night.

Smokejumpers were the first dispatched Saturday to the Pete's Lake Fire (Incident 422), which prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for hikers in the Three Sisters Wilderness early Saturday evening.

"There is a fast-moving wildfire just north of Penn Lake," the sheriff's office advised. "Everyone in that area should leave immediately. A wireless emergency alert has been issued for that area. If you have friends or family that you know are in the Mink Lake basin area, please attempt to contact them and make them aware of the evacuation. Cell phone service is limited; however, satellite devices may work."

Central Oregon fire officials said, "Although some residents in the Sunriver area received the notification, they are not in the evacuation area."

The Pacific Crest Trail Association also closed about a seven-mile stretch of the PCT in the Mink Lake Basin of the wilderness area, as the fire was reported burning less than a mile away.

"Fire behavior is high, with the fire running, torching and spotting," fire officials said in a Saturday evening update. "The fire has moved into rocky terrain on the north and south sides, allowing resources to focus on containing the east and west sides. Aircraft aided the efforts until the air became too smoky to fly. Access and smoke are expected to remain challenges to suppression."

The Willamette and Deschutes national forests "will coordinate closures of the Pacific Crest Trail and Three Sisters Wilderness as needed," Central Oregon fire officials had said in an update late Saturday afternoon.

Location map of Pete's Lake Fire, west of Elk Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness

"Fire officials would like to remind visitors to public land to use caution," they said Saturday night. "Although many areas have recently received rain, Central Oregon remains dry. Avoid driving and parking on vegetation, know before you go if campfires area allowed, and always properly dispose of flammable materials. Fire restrictions are still in effect, and every human-caused fire takes resources that could be used to suppress the many fires burning throughout the Northwest.

"The thunderstorms that moved across Central Oregon two nights ago produced numerous lightning strikes across the Willamette National Forest, primarily on the Middle Fork and McKenzie River Ranger Districts," the forest said in a Saturday afternoon Facebook update.

"As we said earlier today, firefighting resources were on shift early this morning looking for any new starts. Several were identified and resources from across the area responded. This is an update on the fires that were found.

"The Pothole Fire was reported at 50 acres and has requested a Type 3 Incident Commander. Fires 407, 409 and 422, all in the Three Sisters Wilderness, will be managed by the Deschutes National Forest. Little Dome and Staley remain on the landscape, with engines and smokejumpers working on them. No recent updates have been provided. No newer fires have been reported.

Earlier Saturday, the forest said in a posting, "New reports of smoke continue to be called in and resources are being assigned as they become available."

"The region is feeling a shortage of resources, and these new fires are being staffed based on the values that are at risk and the potential for growth. Those fires with communities, homes and other private property nearby are receiving resources first. The Lookout Fire, which has taken the Horse Creek Fire and one other, continues to have priority for available resources, as well as the Bedrock Fire.

Lightning-caused fires:

The Windy Pass Fire, 3.5 miles due east of Tire Mountain is 50% lined. There are two crews and one engine on scene and lines put in yesterday are holding and the crews will finish lining it today.

The Pothole Fire, about 6 miles southeast of McKenzie Bridge, is 50 acres. There are 2 crews, 2 engines and a water tender on it and a Type 3 IC has been requested.

The Warner Fire, ½ mile east of Warner Mountain Lookout, is 100% lined and secure. Mop up continues.

The Staley & Little Dome Fires, on the Middle Fork northeast of the Boulder Creek Wilderness, are staffed today with engines from the Middle Fork. In addition, jumpers were dropped last night and are hiking into the fires to assess needs today.

Fire 407 is in the Three Sisters Wilderness and remains unstaffed.

Fire 409, 4.25 miles from the Three Sisters Wilderness, is reported at 10 to 15 acres in timber and showing moderate rates of spread. Jumpers were delivered late last night and will assess the fire today.

Fires 410 and 411, also west of the Three Sisters Wilderness could not be located.

Fire 422, west of Horse Mountain and the Three Sisters Wilderness, has jumpers en route.