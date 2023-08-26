Two largest fires merge among 20 in Douglas County’s Tyee Ridge Complex; size tops 1,800 acres

(Update: Sunday morning update; evacuations, over 100 homes threatened)

SUTHERLIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – The two largest fires among 20 sparked by lightning in what's now being managed as the Tyee Ridge have merged in Douglas County as the total size has topped 1,800 acres, officials said Sunday after a day of active behavior.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday evening to allow mobilization of five structure-protection task forces, including one from Central Oregon, for the Tyee Ridge Complex, burning in rugged terrain about 10 miles west of Sutherlin in northwest Douglas County. It has prompted evacuations of 125 people and is threatening more than 100 structures.

Here's Sunday's report - more information, including maps and photos, can be found on the fire's InciWeb page:

Tyee Ridge Complex

Acreage: 1,816

Containment: 0%

Location: Douglas County

Cause: Under investigation

Last night, crews saw active fire growth on the Cougar Creek and Rattlesnake Ridge fires which grew together. There was also very active fire, including uphill runs on the Lighthouse 3 and 4 fires. Overnight, OSFM crews provided protection from active fire to homes near the fires. There has been no loss to any homes or structures to date. There is potential for significant fire growth on some of the fires over the next couple of days. One new fire start was found last evening and added to the complex.

Challenges facing firefighters include steep terrain, limited road access, warm weather, heavy smoke and extremely dry conditions. Ten helicopters have been dropping water on the fires in support of ground forces, but heavy smoke and low visibility has limited use of fixed-wing aircraft. Crews will continue to support the local district with initial attack when requested. Weather over the fires is expected to remain in the high 70s to low 80s with light winds today with continued heavy smoke.

Firefighters and equipment will continue arriving today from around Oregon and nationally to support forces on the Complex, which is about 20 road miles NW of Roseburg. Two more Oregon State Fire Marshal structural task forces—one from Clatsop County this morning and one from Yamhill this afternoon—are expected to join the five already at the fire. They are focused on preparing structures to minimize fire risk.

A total of 73 residences are under Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation orders and 31 at Level 2 (Be Set). An estimated 125 people have evacuated from the Hubbard Creek Road area west of the town of Umpqua. Douglas County Emergency Management has worked with the Red Cross to set up a shelter for evacuees at the Oakland Elementary School at 499 NE Spruce Street in Oakland. To shelter livestock, contact Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Companion pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace animal shelter in Roseburg. Evacuation areas remain unchanged. To view the current evacuation information map, go to www.dcso.com/evacuations

Community Meeting Scheduled: The Tyee Ridge Complex management teams will be holding a community meeting tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Location: Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg

Structures Threatened: 109

Personnel: 472

Evacuations: Level 3 (Go Now!) from the 11000 block of Hubbard Creek Rd. to Millwood Dr. Level 2 (Be Set) from Hubbard Creek Rd. from the Millwood Dr. intersection to Melqua Rd.

Visit our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tyeeridgecomplex/

Public and Media Information Line: (541) 625-0328

Email: Tyee.Ridge.Information@gmail.com