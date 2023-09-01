DCSO drops Petes Lake Fire Level 1 evacuation notice for areas around Elk and Lava lakes ahead of Labor Day weekend

Level 3 evacuation still in wilderness area; fire size unchanged; Pacific Crest Trail reroute established

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office dropped the Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice Friday for the Cascade Lakes southwest of Bend ahead of the Labor Day weekend as firefighters have held the 318-acre Petes Lake Fire to its current footprint amid cooler and potentially wetter weather.

However, the Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation of the Three Sisters Wilderness Area closer to the fire remains in place, and firefighter traffic and continued work on a shaded fuel break along the Cascade Lakes Highway could impact weekend travelers to the area.

Here's Friday's DCSO notice:

The Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation notices for the area around Elk and Lava Lakes has been dropped. There are currently no Level 1 (Be Ready) or Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation notices in place around the Petes Lake Fire.

The Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice is still in place for the following areas:

All areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway from the Lucky Lake Trailhead north to the Mirror Lake Trail. This includes the areas around Lucky Lake, Leech Lake, Doris Lake, Blow Lake and Mirror Lakes.

Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuation immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.

As conditions change, evacuation levels may change. Please follow us on social media and check www.deschutes.org/emergency for up to date evacuation notices.

Both Elk Lake and Lava Lake Resorts and campgrounds are open. There is fire traffic in the area between Devil's Lake and Lucky Lake Trailhead, which may result in travel delays.

If you are traveling to Lava Lake, please consider using FS 40 from the Sunriver Area to Cascade Lakes Highway and then travel north to Lava Lake.

If you are traveling to Elk Lake, please use Century Drive to Cascade Lakes Highway past Mt. Bachelor.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

The Pacific Crest Trail Association has arranged a reroute around the segment of the PCT closed due to the Petes Lake Fire. Find more information and a map of the detour route on this PCTA web page.

--

Petes Lake Fire Update - September 1, 2023

Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest

Fire Information: (541) 801-3564

Email: 2023.Peteslake@firenet.gov

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.../orwif-petes-lake-fire

Resources: 179 Total Personnel | 2 Hand Crews | 2 Dozers | 4 Helicopters | 9 Engines | 1 Masticator | 1 Water tender

Central Oregon – The Petes Lake Fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday, August 25, near the border of the McKenzie River Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest and the Bend Fort-Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest in the Mink Lake Basin area of the Three Sisters Wilderness. The footprint of the fire remains on the Willamette National Forest at this time. The fire is burning five miles west of Elk Lake and is 318 acres in size. Fire personnel continue to focus on preparation work along the Cascade Lakes Highway improving shaded fuel breaks and identifying control features along the highway from Lava Lake north to Devils Lake. Fire managers are working together to respond to the Petes Lake Fire and prepare the landscape for future wildfire activity.

Yesterday: Firefighters employed a diversity of techniques as work continued on the shaded fuel break. Masticators were used along portions of the Cascade Lakes Highway. This type of equipment provides breaks in heavy fuels that can lower potential fire intensity. Resource advisers assigned to the Petes Lake Fire worked closely with crews identifying hand-cutting methods for use in sensitive areas to minimize suppression impacts to the land. Resource advisors are technical specialists who provide guidance in an emergency response environment during wildfires The structure protection group continued assessments and developing structure protection plans.

Today: Chipping, brushing, masticating and small tree removal will continue as firefighters improve the shaded fuel break north of Lava Lake up to Devils Lake. Chipping will begin around the Lucky Lake Trailhead. A pilot car and flaggers are now in place to safely direct traffic through the Cascade Lakes Highway work zone. Safety of the public and firefighters is the highest priority on the Petes Lake Fire.

Weather: Today will be cloudy with intermittent showers, but these showers are not expected to terminate fire behavior. This weather system has the potential to generate thunderstorms and lightning mainly after 12:00 p.m. with mild easterly winds from 5-9 mph.

Closures: The closure order on the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests for the Petes Lake Fire remains in place and can be found here: http://fs.usda.gov/detail/deschutes/news-events/.... Resorts along the Cascade Lakes Highway remain open.

Safety: The public is asked to use caution and follow all signage when driving through areas where firefighters are implementing critical firefighting suppression work. Despite the cooler weather conditions, fire danger remains high. The public can help prevent new wildfires by observing current public fire use restrictions and avoiding other common ignition causes.