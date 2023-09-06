Despite tech advances, staffed fire lookouts still scan the forest and can catch smoke, flames early

PAISLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bald Mountain Fire Lookout is the tallest lookout tower on the Fremont-Winema Forest. Ron Rommel has been staffing the tower since 2019.

On a clear day, Rommel can see as far as Mount Shasta. He starts his day at 9 a.m., checking in with Walker Range in Crescent, and the Lakeview tower.

Along with watching for smoke columns, Rommel reports on weather conditions and wind, to keep up with potential fire risk.

Rommel recently invited NewsChannel 21 for a visit, offering us a chance to come talk "with a forester and author who can share a unique perspective from 7,400 feet in elevation. … You will be well above the smoke."

So Isabella Warren is visiting the top of Bald Mountain Wednesday, to learn about the watch for smoke and flames and the key role amid advancing technology that staffed lookout towers still play in catching small fires early -- before they can become big ones.

Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.