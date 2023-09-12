Abandoned campfire caused 25-acre wildfire on Ochoco National Forest; Bear Creek Fire now 20% contained

(Update: Fire's cause determined, update)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wildfire that blackened 25 acres on the Ochoco National Forest earlier this week was caused by an abandoned campfire, officials said Thursday as they again urged caution as temperatures warm back up and fire danger rises.

The investigation is still ongoing on the Bear Creek Fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the McKay Creek Saddle off Forest Road 2735, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern said.

Firefighters were able to quickly respond to the blaze and with help from aerial resources were able to hold the blaze to 25 acres. Kern said crews were continuing Thursday to mop up and secure lines, and the fire is now 20% contained.

While cooler nights might prompt visitors to have a campfire, fire managers want to remind the public that public use (fire) restrictions remain in place on federally managed public lands in Central Oregon and campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds.

If you are outside of a designated campground, you may bring a propane fire pit for warmth or a propane stove to cook meals. If you are within a designated campground, ensure you are still bringing water to drown the fire so it is cold to the touch when you leave it.

"Please remember it is still fire season, and though we have had cooler weather, temperatures are rising this week," an earlier update stated.

Information on current restrictions, visit your local national forest office or check out this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/ochoco/alerts-notices/?aid=66779.

Current Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) can be obtained by contacting your Central Oregon Fire Use Information Line at 1-800-523-4737.

For wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter/X @CentralORfire. Call 9-1-1 to report a wildfire.