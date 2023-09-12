Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Crews tackle 25-acre fire on Ochoco National Forest, a reminder fire season is not over as a warmup is due

View from Mt. Pisgah Lookout of new Bear Creek Fire near McKay Creek Saddle
Watch Duty
View from Mt. Pisgah Lookout of new Bear Creek Fire near McKay Creek Saddle
September 12, 2023
(Update: Morning update; fire not growing)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Air and ground firefighting resources responded Tuesday afternoon to a new wildfire that burned about 25 acres on the Ochoco National Forest near the McKay Creek Saddle, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville.

The Bear Creek Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. off Forest Road 2735, Fire Information Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said. By evening, it was estimated at 10-15 acres, and officials said Wednesday morning it has burned 25 acres but is not growing.

"Please remember it is still fire season and though we have had cooler weather, temperatures are rising this week," the update stated.

Two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) were part of the initial attack, with “lots of ground forces responding” as well, Nelson-Dean said.

Meanwhile, to the north in Wasco County, Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations were ordered by the sheriff’s office due to a new brush fire, the Ridgetop Road Fire, that broke out Tuesday afternoon. The alert later was lowered to Level 2 (Get Ready) for some areas. More details can be found on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

