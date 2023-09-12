Crews tackle new wildfire that’s burned about 10-15 acres on Ochoco National Forest near McKay Creek Saddle

(Update: Adding new Wasco County fire, evacuations)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Air and ground firefighting resources responded Tuesday afternoon to a new wildfire that had burned 10 to 15 acres on the Ochoco National Forest near the McKay Creek Saddle, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville.

The Bear Creek Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. off Forest Road 2735, Fire Information Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said.

Two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) were part of the initial attack, with “lots of ground forces responding” as well, Nelson-Dean said.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, to the north in Wasco County, Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations were ordered by the sheriff’s office due to a new brush fire, the Ridgetop Road Fire, that broke out Tuesday afternoon. More details can be found on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.