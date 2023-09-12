Crews tackle new wildfire that’s burned about 25 acres on Ochoco National Forest near McKay Creek Saddle

(Update: New fire estimate of 25 acres)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Air and ground firefighting resources responded Tuesday afternoon to a new wildfire that had burned about 25 acres on the Ochoco National Forest near the McKay Creek Saddle, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville.

The Bear Creek Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. off Forest Road 2735, Fire Information Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said. By evening, it was estimated at 10-15 acres; later it was reported on the state Wildfire Dashboard on the KTVZ.COM Fire Alert page to have burned 25 acres.

Two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) were part of the initial attack, with “lots of ground forces responding” as well, Nelson-Dean said.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, to the north in Wasco County, Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations were ordered by the sheriff’s office due to a new brush fire, the Ridgetop Road Fire, that broke out Tuesday afternoon. The alert later was lowered to Level 2 (Get Ready) for some areas. More details can be found on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.