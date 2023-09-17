New wildfire races across 1,600 acres of brush, grass and juniper NE of Madras; air and ground fight underway

(Update: Adding new photo)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly spread across 1,600 acres on a ranch about 10 miles northeast of Madras, prompting the call-out of numerous air and ground firefighting resources, authorities said.

The Trout Creek Fire (initially Incident 810) was reported around 1 p.m. and burned in grass, brush and juniper on the R2 Ranch, also threatening lands administered by the BLM’s Prineville District, officials said.

A rangeland fire protection association, Jefferson County Fire, BLM and Forest Service resources responded to the fire throughout the afternoon. Two air tankers, two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes), 10 engines and other crews were working on the blaze into the evening.

There were no reports of structures or other resources threatened. But motorists were advised to be aware there could be possible delays on Highway 97 north of Madras due to firefighting operations.