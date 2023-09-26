Deschutes National Forest rescinds Petes Lake Fire closure order as crews make progress to complete repair work

(Update: Deschutes National Forest lifts closure area)

New management team to assume command of efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another sign of progress on the Petes Lake Fire came Wednesday as the Deschutes National Forest rescinded its temporary Forest Closure Order (06-18-01-23-26) in the area of the blaze west of Elk Lake.

The closure began on August 27th and encompassed all Deschutes National Forest-managed lands, including Horse Lake Trail, Island Meadow Trail, Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail - Irish Mtn., Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail - Maiden Peak, Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail - Three Sister, Senoj Lake Trail #14.1, Six Lakes Trail, Six Lakes Trailhead, Snowshoe Lakes Trail, Winopee Lake Trail, Winopee Tie Trail, Winopee Trailhead, and Elk Lake Trailhead. All of these areas, including the Wanoga Sno-Park are now open to the public.

A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail was burned over by the Petes Lake Fire, and the public is reminded to use caution through fire-impacted areas.

The Petes Lake Fire remains on the Willamette National Forest and forecast wetter and colder weather conditions are expected to keep fire activity minimal until a season-ending event fully extinguishes hot spots.

The Petes Lake Fire was started by lighting on August 25. The fire is now 3,254 acres and 80% of the indirect suppression measures (e.g. the shaded fuel break, roadside mastication and brushing) has been completed at this time. The use of indirect suppression strategizes minimizes risk to firefighters, while offering containment options for this and future fires.

Cooler, wetter weather has helped crews make progress on restoring areas where lines were built on five large wildfires on the Willamette National Forest, and the Petes Lake Fire work is now considered 80% complete, officials said Wednesday.

Here's Wednesday's update on the five fires:

Lookout Fire, Bedrock Fire, Petes Lake Fire, 2023 Horse Creek Fire

Current Status:

Lookout Fire: Size: 25,751 acres l Start Date: August 5 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 50%

Bedrock Fire: Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 98%

Petes Lake Fire: Size: 3,254 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Completion: 80%

Horse Creek Fire: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Total Personnel: 583

Total Assigned Resources: 16 engines l 16 crews l 2 dozers l 4 water tenders l 3 masticators l 2 helicopters

This will be the final update for the Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires from Pacific Northwest Team 2 (PNW2). At 6:00 p.m. today, Northwest Team 10 (NW10) will assume command of these fires.

Suppression Repair: With suppression efforts coming to a close, the restoration of areas impacted by construction of fire line has become the main focus for firefighters. Resources are continuing to utilize chippers to process debris and vegetation left over from suppression efforts, and are working to transport trees and logs away from the fire area. Large amounts of woody debris were created in the process of suppressing these fires. The removal of this woody debris is as important and almost as extensive of an operation as the suppression efforts that create them.

On the Bedrock, Lookout, and Horse Creek Fires, 230 points containing large amounts of “slash” from suppression activities have been cleared. In some instances, one point could consist of a large deck of logs or an extensive pile of brush and debris, requiring a coordinated effort of resources to remove. The removal of this byproduct of fire suppression creates areas that are once again suitable for various uses including public recreation. This cleanup effort also renders these areas much less susceptible to future fire impact, helping to remove large concentrations of potential fuel. Although fire suppression efforts have concluded, firefighters accomplishing suppression repair activities will continue to work throughout the area. Please use increased caution when driving on the Highway 126 corridor and be aware of fire traffic for both your safety and the safety of the firefighters.

Burned Area Emergency Rehabilitation (BAER): Similar to the BAER Team assessment of the Bedrock Fire, a team of resource specialists will begin the assessment of the Lookout Fire today, with field work starting on Thursday. At the conclusion of their assessment, a report and maps will be released following the analysis of their findings – similar to the products developed for the Bedrock Fire on September 21.

Weather: Wetting rain was present over the fire area on Monday night with up to a half inch reported. There was little rain reported over the fire on Tuesday, with a slight increase in temperatures from Monday. Overnight showers are not expected to carry on into Wednesday, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation predicted throughout the day. Temperatures will remain somewhat consistent with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Evacuations: Evacuations for the Bedrock, Lookout, Horse Creek, Pothole, and Petes Lake Fires have been lifted. There are no evacuations notices in place within Lane, Linn, or Deschutes Counties for these fires currently.

Forest Closures: Emergency closure orders remain in place for the Willamette National Forest and the Deschutes National Forest. Current emergency closure orders on National Forest System lands affect some hunting units. A map showing which units are affected by the Lookout Fire and the associated closure order is available on InciWeb. For specific hunting related questions, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Restrictions: Due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the Willamette National Forest will rescind public use (fire) restrictions, lower the fire danger level to “low,” and reduce the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to IFPL I on Wednesday. Last Friday, the Deschutes National Forests dropped public use (fire) restrictions. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout Fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: With a decrease in fire activity, smoke outlooks for these fires are no longer being issued. Air quality conditions are still available at airnow.gov.

Fire Information:

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Phone: 541-215-6735 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Facebook:

InciWeb: