More progress on Willamette Forest fires; Lookout Fire closure area reduced, popular recreation areas reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Lookout Fire closure area was reduced Friday due to cooler, wetter weather and successful firefighting and suppression repair efforts, reopening access to some popular recreation sites in the McKenzie corridor.

A closure order for the Petes Lake Fire also expired this week, opening access to all trails within the Three Sisters Wilderness that are on the Willamette National Forest.

The lightning-caused Lookout Fire, which was reported on Aug. 5, is approximately 25,751 acres and 50% contained. The closure order, which is for public and firefighter safety, is in effect through Oct. 29, unless rescinded or modified sooner.

Many popular recreation sites and trails are now open, including Sahalie Falls and portions of the McKenzie River National Recreation Trail. Popular destination Blue Pool may only be accessed from the north on the McKenzie River Trail, with Koosah Falls Day Use area as the nearest access point. Parking is limited, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly in the event there is no safe or legal parking available. Forest Service Road 15 remains open.

Outside of the Lookout closure boundary, there are several roads closed for emergency fire suppression and repair activity, including FS Road 2672-655, FS Road 2672, FS Road 2657, FS Road 2653, and FS Road 2649. For the latest information on any road closures, please monitor TripCheck for updates: https://tripcheck.com/

The Petes Lake Fire, which was also sparked by lightning and started on Aug. 25, is now 3,254 acres. The fire burned across a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, and the public is reminded to use caution through fire-impacted areas. For more information about recreating in burned areas, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/learning/safety-ethics/

For the complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the Lookout Fire Closure Order, visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @WillametteNF for more updates.

Here's Friday's update on the five Willamette National Forest fires:

Lookout Fire: Size: 25,751 acres | Start Date: August 5 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 50%

Bedrock Fire: Size: 31,590 acres | Start Date: July 22 l Cause: Under Investigation l Containment: 98%

Petes Lake Fire: Size: 3,254 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning | Completion: 80%

Horse Creek Fire: Size: 763 acres | Start Date: August 24 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire: Size: 109 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 100%

Total Assigned Personnel: 521 | 15 engines | 12 crews | 2 dozers | 4 water tenders | 1 masticator | 2 helicopters

(Walterville, Ore.) – As emergency closure orders change, the public is advised to remain cautious and vigilant when entering these areas. Hazards may be present, such as loose debris and falling trees, especially around trails, including the Pacific Crest Trail on Petes Lake Fire, where fire has affected the landscape. Significant work is still underway, especially along roadways. Be aware and considerate of the ongoing suppression repair activities and potential risks.

Suppression Repair: Fire activity remains minimal as interior fuels smolder within the established containment lines. Post-containment, suppression repair becomes crucial. The aim now is to rehabilitate disturbed areas, reduce the risk of future fire and restore the landscape for public use and ecological health. This involves naturalizing hand and dozer lines, removing woody debris and stabilizing soil to prevent erosion. Today’s rainfall may hinder efforts due to concerns for safety and damage to wet surfaces. The work to rehabilitate these areas will be extensive and ongoing, as weather permits.

Burned Area Emergency Rehabilitation (BAER): Similar to the BAER assessment on the Bedrock Fire, an Emergency Response Team of resource specialists began field surveys and assessments for the burned areas of the Lookout, Pothole, and Horse Creek fires yesterday. The team will inventory critical values, assess risk and determine the need for emergency measures and treatments on the Forest. For more information and updates regarding this BAER team’s assessment, follow the Willamette National Forest Facebook and the Lookout Fire Facebook.

Weather: Light rain will continue over the fire area throughout today and possibly into Saturday morning, with minimal winds. A drying trend is predicted to move into the area over the weekend. Temperatures will remain consistent, with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows into the 40s.

Forest Closures: The Willamette National Forest adjusted closure orders related to the Lookout Fire today. There are no longer emergency closures in place from the Petes Lake Fire. For updated fire closures and maps please visit the Willamette National Forest Official Website. Current emergency closure orders on National Forest System lands may affect some hunting units. For specific hunting related questions, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Restrictions: Due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the Willamette National Forest rescinded public use (fire) restrictions, lowered the fire danger level to “low” and reduced the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to IFPL I on Wednesday. Last Friday, the Deschutes National Forests dropped public use (fire) restrictions. Temporary Flight Restrictions over the Petes Lake Fire have been lifted, but others remain in place.

Related Links