Willamette National Forest fire crews wrapping up suppression repair, advise caution to hunters, other fall visitors

WALTERVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As deer hunting season begins this warm fall weekend, hundreds of firefighters are still engaged in repair work and closures are still in place on parts of the Willamette National Forest, prompting reminders to hunters and others recreating in the woods to be careful, especially with campfires.

Here's Saturday's update on the five Willamette Forest wildfires:

Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek and Pothole Fires

Saturday, October 7, 2023 - Morning Update – 9:00 a.m.

Lookout Fire - Size: 25,754 acres | Start Date: August 5 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 60%

Bedrock Fire - Size: 31,590 acres | Start Date: July 22 l Cause: Under Investigation l Containment: 100%

Petes Lake Fire - Size: 3,254 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning | Completion: 80%

Horse Creek Fire - Size: 763 acres | Start Date: August 24 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire - Size: 109 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning |Containment: 100%

Total Assigned Personnel: 312 | 6 engines | 4 crews | 1 dozer | 2 water tenders | 1 helicopter

(Walterville, Ore.) – Crews have finished suppression repair on the northern portion of the Lookout Fire and these operations are nearly complete on the Bedrock Fire. This weekend, aerial resources will assist with retrieving communications equipment while fire suppression repair work continues around the fire areas. As hunting season progresses, closures remain in effect on the Willamette National Forest. When recreating around the fire area, the public is advised to respect posted closures and be prepared for changing weather conditions. While no active fire remains on the perimeter, interior islands of fuel continue to smolder, and smoke may be visible in the area as fuels dry out over the coming days before wetting rains return on Monday.

Since the fires started, resource advisors (READ) have been providing vital input to fire managers. READs apply their knowledge of natural and cultural resources to identify values at risk. This specialized knowledge of the local environment and historical landmarks shape firefighting and repair strategies; their work has been instrumental in protecting these invaluable assets across the fires’ footprints.

Weather: The warming and drying trend will peak tomorrow and begin to taper as the weekend continues. Precipitation is forecast to begin early next week, bringing an estimated half-inch or more of rain over the fire area on Tuesday.

Forest Closures: Established closures on the Willamette National Forest remain in place around fire-impacted areas, including the Lookout and Bedrock Fires. The public is urged to “Know Before You Go” by visiting the Willamette National Forest official webpage. For specific hunting-related questions, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Safety: Some fire-impacted areas remain closed as critical suppression repair work continues. The public is asked to exercise caution along roadways around the fire. Drivers should be extra vigilant along Forest Road 15 between Highway 126 and Highway 20, where crews and heavy equipment are traveling and engaging in suppression repair work.Related Links