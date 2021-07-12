La Pine’s Newberry Fire weakens air quality in southern Deschutes County

Fire

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Newberry Fire burning near LaPine in the Rosland Road area is currently at 54 acres with a complete fireline around the perimeter, but is not yet contained.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, three fires also broke out in July in the same area last year which were investigated as arson. As of now, Jean Nelson-Dean, the Forest Service's public affairs officer, said there are no signs which indicate the fires are linked.

Level 1 (GET READY) evacuations were activated as a precaution for residents near the fire, but these have since been lifted.

Meanwhile, according to the E::Space Labs, La Pine's air quality has dipped into the Moderate range, while Sunriver's is measured at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

